Reports: Juventus set to sign Genoa youngster Nicolo Rovella today

Juventus are reportedly set to complete the signing of Genoa teenager Nicolo Rovella . The Bianconeri think he will be a future star and have decided to sign him now before he catches the attention of other top Italian sides.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Rovella emerged as a target for Juventus after breaking into Genoa's first team at the start of the season. Andrea Pirlo has been impressed with the 19-year-old's performances and is keen to sign the player and groom him into a future Juventus star.

Juventus and Genoa reportedly have a good relationship, which is why the Italian champions are looking to sign Rovella for a fee, even though they can sign him on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Nicolo Rovella has represented the Italian national team at all youth levels, and is considered one of the brightest young talents in Italian football. Juventus have been keen on signing young players to build a squad for the future. The club signed Weston McKennie (22) and Dejan Kulusevski (20) this summer.

Both Mckennie and Kulusevski have had sparkling starts to life at Juventus, which has led the club to believe that signing young players with potential is the way to move forward. The report suggests that the transfer will be finalised today.

Juventus 'on the verge' of completing deal to sign Genoa midfielder Nicolo Rovella https://t.co/CC418fkmCQ — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) December 31, 2020

Juventus to sign Rovella today but send him back to Genoa on loan until 2022.

Nicolo Rovella in action for Italy Under-21s

Juventus are reportedly set to send Nicolo Rovella back to Genoa on loan until 2022. The youngster would struggle for first team football if he joins the Old Lady immediately, given the wealth of options they already possess in midfield.

Rovella has played just nine Serie A games thus far in his young career, and would be guaranteed more games in the next 18 months if he remains at Genoa.

Advertisement

Nicolo Rovella to Juventus: It's an almost a done deal. He'll stay on-loan at Genoa. Rovella's idol is Luka Modric. @Gazzetta_it pic.twitter.com/THXFNwChQp — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) December 31, 2020

Juventus are likely to monitor the progress of the young midfielder at Genoa. The Serie A champions could recall him if they feel he is ready to feature for them.