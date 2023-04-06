Juventus slapped with partial stadium ban following racist chants towards Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku

Juventus have been slapped with a partial stadium ban for their first game in next season's Copa Italia after Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku was subjected to racial abuse.

The Bianconeri hosted the Nerazzurri in the first leg of their semi-final clash on April 5. Lukaku converted a last-minute penalty at the Allianz Stadium to bring his side level after Juan Cuadrado gave the hosts the lead. The Belgian proceeded to celebrate by shushing the crowd and was booked as a result.

However, the attacker was constantly abused for his race during the game by Juventus fans. Hence, the authorities have decided to close down part of Bianconeri's stadium for one of next season's games as a result.

Lukaku took to social media to make his feelings clear after the game. The Belgian striker wrote on his Instagram:

"History repeats it’s Been through it in 2019.. and 2023 again.. I hope the league really take actions for real this time because this beautiful game should be enjoyed by everyone…Thank you for the supportive messages. F*ck racism."

Romelu Lukaku's representatives urged for action following incident at Juventus' stadium

Following Romelu Lukaku's abuse at the Allianz Stadium, ROC Nation Sports president Michael Yormark released a statement that read (via News 18):

"Tonight’s racist remarks made towards Romelu Lukaku by Juventus fans in Turin were beyond despicable and cannot be accepted. Before, during, and after the penalty, he was subjected to hostile and disgusting racist abuse. Romelu celebrated in the same manner he has previously celebrated goals."

They further added:

"The referee’s response was to award a yellow card to Romelu. Romelu deserves an apology from Juventus, and I expect the league to condemn the behaviour of this group of Juventus supporters immediately. The Italian authorities must use this opportunity to tackle racism, rather than punish the victim of the abuse."

The Italian authorities reacted, saying:

"A few people in the stands cannot ruin the soccer show and don’t represent the thoughts of all the fans."

Poll : 0 votes