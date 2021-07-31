Juventus squad enters isolation as youngster tests positive for COVID-19

Juventus have confirmed that their entire squad is now isolating after youngster Hamza Rafia tested positive for COVID-19.

Juventus are currently in pre-season training camp preparing for the the 2021-22 campaign. Individuals from the squad who have tested negative will still be allowed to train. An official statement from Juventus' website stated:

"Juventus Football Club announces that, during the checks provided for by the protocol in force, Hamza Rafia has tested positive with Covid-19. In compliance with the legislation and in agreement with the local health authority, the team group has entered into fiduciary isolation as of today. This procedure will allow all negative subjects to carry out regular training and match activities, but will not allow contact with the outside of the group."

The club were still expecting a few players to join the squad on Monday. This includes players such as Juan Cuadrado, Danilo and Alex Sandro who represented their respective nations at Copa America 2021.

Juventus' Italian contingent were also expected to return on Monday following a well-deserved break having won Euro 2020. This group consists of Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Federico Chiesa and Federico Bernardeschi.

Spanish striker Alvaro Morata and Uruguayan midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur were expected to join the squad on Friday. However their arrival has been delayed following the news.

Juventus could be in trouble for the start of the 2021-22 season

Allegri is set to take over Juventus for a second spell

Juventus face Monza in their penultimate pre-season friendly fixture later today, before taking on Barcelona in their final game next week. However, the club will not be allowed to participate in their remaining pre-season friendlies and the squad will have to isolate themselves for the foreseeable future.

The club have also not confirmed how long the squad will be required to remain in isolation, which could jeopardize their final preparations for the new season.

The 2021-22 Serie A season commences on 22nd August, and the Bianconeri will hope to have a fully fit squad by then.

