Juventus star Juan Cuadrado might be tempted by a move to China - Reports

Juan Cuadrado has reportedly received an offer to join Chinese Super League club Guangzhou Evergrande.

The Juventus wing-back is currently an important part of Andrea Pirlo's squad but reports suggest that the Colombian could be weighing up a move to China.

According to Calciomercato, Guangzhou Evergrande have offered Juan Cuadrado a three-year deal worth around €12 million per season to leave Juventus.

The Colombian's contract with Juventus currently runs until 2022, and he seems to be a huge part of Andrea Pirlo's plans. The report, however, did not state when the Chinese club would be planning to make the deal for the player.

Cuadrado, Alex Sandro and Cristiano have been included in @Whoscored's #UCL team of the group stage. pic.twitter.com/8LvAlBasA0 — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) December 10, 2020

A move to China wouldn't make sense for Juan Cuadrado right now as Juventus are strong contenders to win the treble this season.

There have been talks about the Colombian extending his contract with the club, although it wouldn't be as lucrative as what Guangzhou Evergrande are offering the 32-year-old.

Juan Cuadrado has found a new role at Juventus

No active player has provided most assists for Juventus than Juan Cuadrado (44) — He's fouth with most in the club history.



Top five:



1. Del Piero — 91 Assists

2. Nedved — 57 Assists

3. Camoranesi — 48 Assists

4. Cuadrado* — 44 Assists

5. Pjanic — 41 Assists



Provider. 🎩🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/VT9z2KCOhA — Max Statman (@eMaxStatman) December 15, 2020

Juan Cuadrado was a winger for the majority of his career but has adapted to a new role under Andrea Pirlo. He reportedly became such a key member of Pirlo's side due to his versatility.

Now playing as a wing-back, the Colombian has been one of the stand-out performers for Juventus this season, having already recorded 8 assists in all competitions.

Cuadrado uses his pace to bomb up and down the right flank and provide width to the Juventus attack. His already stellar dribbling and crossing abilities help him supply the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata up front.

This was on full display in the last few weeks as he provided assists against Torino and Barcelona.

In the Turin derby, Juan Cuadrado put in a Man-of-the-Match performance as he provided assists for both of Juventus' goals. His cross found Weston McKennie in the box for the American to level the scores at 1-1. He then provided a delightful ball into the box for Leonardo Bonucci to find the winner.

Against Barcelona, the former Udinese man was a constant threat as he proved to be a menace for Jordi Alba. He had a hand in both of Juventus' first-half goals. He found Ronaldo in the box only for the Portuguese superstar to be brought down by the defender and score the subsequent penalty. For the second goal, he found space on the right flank and whipped in a cross which McKennie volleyed home.

It certainly seems like Juan Cuadrado has found a new position to thrive in as he reaches the twilight of his career.