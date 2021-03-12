Cristiano Ronaldo ready to take a massive pay cut to join Sporting CP if they qualify for the Champions League - Reports

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a shock return to former club Sporting CP. The Portuguese international is reportedly willing to take a massive pay cut to seal a return to Lisbon, but will only do so if Sporting CP qualify for the Champions League this season.

According to Calciomercato, Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Juventus is uncertain. The 36-year-old has endured harsh criticism after his mistake against Porto in the second leg of Juventus' round of 16 tie.

Cristiano Ronaldo, whilst standing in the Juventus wall, turned his back on a free-kick from Sergio Oliviera which found its way into the back of the net deep into extra time. Oliviera's free-kick was key to Porto eliminating Juventus from the Champions League.

Juventus are in a meltdown phase at the moment and have started making plans for the summer. The club are reportedly keen to revamp their squad and are open to the idea of parting ways with Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Bianconeri signed Cristiano Ronaldo for €100 million in the summer of 2018 from Real Madrid with the view that he would be able to guide them to a Champions League triumph. Cristiano Ronaldo has been unable to do so in his three years with the club.

The Portuguese star still has one year left on his contract with Juventus, but could leave the club to join former club Sporting CP. Cristiano Ronaldo played just 25 times for Sporting before leaving the club to join Manchester United in 2003.

Sporting CP have failed to win the Portuguese league title since 2002, but are currently favorites to win the Primeira Liga as they are nine points clear at the top of the table.

Reports suggest that Cristiano Ronaldo feels he has unfinished business in Portugal and is open to making a return to his boyhood club next season.

Juventus are planning to re-build the team. McKennie, Chiesa, de Ligt, Szczesny will be part of the project. There will be a discussion with Cristiano Ronaldo on his future [contract expiring in 2022]. Ramsey could leave the club. Pirlo already announced he’s staying. ⚪️⚫️ #Juve — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 11, 2021

Juventus are unlikely to let go of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer

Advertisement

Juventus v FC Porto - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg Two

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in imperious goal-scoring form for Juventus since joining the club three years ago. The former Manchester United star has scored 92 goals in 121 appearances for the Serie A giants, and has led them to three consecutive Serie A titles since joining the club.

Juventus' hierarchy are keen to undergo a squad overhaul this summer but will not risk losing the talismanic forward. The Old Lady will look to build a young squad around the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala.

Cristiano Ronaldo can't be trusted to stand in the wall for a free-kick, says former Juventus forward Nicola Amoruso 😬



🗣 "I would never put him in the wall on free-kicks.



"He is afraid of taking a ball in the face because he cares about his image." [Sky Italy]



😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/PhU09W9cJV — Goal (@goal) March 10, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo is therefore likely to stay at Juventus and see out the remainder of his contract, but a move back to Sporting Lisbon could be on the cards for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.