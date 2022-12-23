Juventus star Paul Pogba's bother released from prison: Reports

Juventus superstar Paul Pogba's brother Mathias Pogba has been released from prison on Friday morning, his lawyer Yassine Bozrou has confirmed. Mathias was arrested for the alleged extortion of his brother.

While a previous attempt for release was denied in October, the 32-year-old has now been granted freedom from the Villepinte prison. However, he remains under judicial review and can't fly out of the country for the time being.

He will also not be able to get in touch with his mother Yeo Moriba and his brother Paul Pogba. Mathias also can not post anything on social media.

Ibrahim Sannie Daara @SannieDaara Mathias Pogba, Paul's older brother, was released from prison early this morning.



The Juventus superstar lodged a complaint of planned extortion against his brother in July. The case rose to prominence when Mathias posted a series of social media messages accusing his brother. He even claimed that the former Manchester United player used a witch doctor to cast spells on his international teammate Kylian Mbappe.

Juventus superstar Paul Pogba's return to action remains uncertain

Juventus v Spezia Calcio - Serie A

Paul Pogba headed back to Turin in the summer on a free transfer after his contract with Manchester United came to an end. The Frenchman, however, suffered a meniscus injury in pre-season.

The 29-year-old has since undergone surgery and has been on the sidelines. As a result, he could not make the trip to Qatar with France for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. His return to action still remains uncertain as Massimiliano Allegri provided a worrisome update on his superstar midfielder.

Speaking after Juventus' 2-0 friendly win against Arsenal at the Emirates, Allegri said (via GOAL):

"Paul still hasn’t been consistent in training, so I cannot say when he’ll be back, This is the truth and it’s important to say that, otherwise every day we’ll get these questions on how Pogba’s recovery is going. He hasn’t yet started running in training."

