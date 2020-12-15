Juventus star Paulo Dybala gets new contract offer amidst links with Manchester United - Reports

Juventus player Paulo Dybala has been linked with a move to Manchester United, but the club must act fast if they are to land the Argentina international.

The 27-year-old's current deal with the Italian champions runs out in 2022. Dybala has reportedly already rejected one offer of extension from the club.

Yet, reports by Football Italia suggest that Juventus have offered him the same deal £9m valued deal which he is currently on.

Dybala has already rejected this offer once. This could provide an opportunity for potential suitors Manchester United. The club will have to move fast, as Tottenham have also been linked with the Argentine International.

Dybala, however, insists that Juventus have not yet submitted an offer for a contract extension. “My agent was in Turin for a long time and was never called up,” he said.

“It disappoints me to hear talk of invested financial figures. It would be better if the truth could be told, because talking about those figures in the current situation pits the fans against me, with all the love I have for Juventus,” Dybala added.

" height="521" width="800" />

Juventus and Dybala are at an impasse

Juventus president Andrea Angelli insisted that an offer had been made, and that he was looking forward to hearing Dybala's response.

Advertisement

''I heard with great pleasure his love for Juventus. The love is reciprocated. We see him as the captain of the future. I know he has already received a proposal that would put him among the top 20 best-paid players in Europe. We’re looking forward to his response,” Angelli said.

The current impasse over Dybala's extension in Turin can pan out either way. Reports suggest that Dybala is not enjoying his time with the Italian champions. He has also experienced a drop-off in his performance.

A move to Manchester United could help resuscitate his career, although the Red Devils themselves are currently inconsistent in their displays.

Manchester United need to invest in transfer market to progress

United failed to land Jadon Sancho over the summer

The last few transfer markets have been ones to forget for Manchester United. They failed to land their primary transfer targets, while also having to settle for players who have not performed to the level the Red Devils would have expected.

Manchester United CEO Ed Woodward, who has come under fire for the club's transfer performance, needs to start putting plans in place before the transfer window opens to avoid embarrassment.