Juventus star ready to snub Barcelona offer in favor of long-term contract extension: Reports

Paulo Dybala is ready to snub Barcelona and commit his long-term future to Juventus by signing a new five-year contract with the Serie A giants. According to Catalan outlet El Nacional, Barcelona's dreams of signing the 28-year-old attacker have been dashed as a result of his desire to stay in Italy.

Dybala has been a mainstay in Serie A for the greater part of a decade. After joining Palermo in July 2012, the Argentine forward shot to prominence, putting in a solid three-year career with Rosanero.

The Argentine international joined Juventus in 2015 and has had a successful time in Turin. While Dybala has had his fair share of highs and lows at Allianz Stadium, he has managed to establish himself as a key character in the club's recent history.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



New five year deal in place with salary that could reach €10m per season with add-ons included. Paulo Dybala will sign his new contract with Juventus and there's no doubt. It's a matter of days - everything has been agreed, final clauses too. Announcement soon ⚫️🇦🇷 #Juventus New five year deal in place with salary that could reach €10m per season with add-ons included. Paulo Dybala will sign his new contract with Juventus and there's no doubt. It's a matter of days - everything has been agreed, final clauses too. Announcement soon ⚫️🇦🇷 #Juventus New five year deal in place with salary that could reach €10m per season with add-ons included.

The 28-year-old has six goals and four assists in 12 games for Juventus this season despite the Bianconeri's struggles to perform consistently, notably in Serie A. The Argentine international's contract at the club expires next summer, arousing Barcelona's interest.

Dybala is set to turn down a move to Barcelona in favor of staying at Juventus

Paulo Dybala in action for Juventus

The Catalan giants have been eyeing a Bosman deal for Dybala, with an eye on the upcoming summer transfer window. The club's interest in Dybala is understandable—the 28-year-old is Barcelona's closest option in the transfer market as a potential replacement for Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.

Messi had already vetoed Dybala's transfer to Barcelona from Juventus in 2017. Dybala's Juventus contract situation matches up perfectly with Barcelona's financial capabilities and he could join the Catalan club on a free transfer in 2022.

The Goalpost @TGoalpost



He will get a salary increase and a contract until 2026. [



#TheGoalpostNews #Dybala #PauloDybala #Juve Paulo Dybala will soon extend his contract, with this never being in doubt, as he wants to stay in Turin and bring Juventus back to the top. ⚪️⚫️He will get a salary increase and a contract until 2026. [ @Yoonis__Mohamed ntus #Juve Paulo Dybala will soon extend his contract, with this never being in doubt, as he wants to stay in Turin and bring Juventus back to the top. ⚪️⚫️He will get a salary increase and a contract until 2026. [@Yoonis__Mohamed]#TheGoalpostNews #Juventus #Juve #Dybala #PauloDybala https://t.co/JunafDRkR6

ALSO READ Article Continues below

However, Dybala is expected to turn down the chance to join Barcelona in order to devote his long-term future to the Turin-based club. The Catalan giants must now shift their focus elsewhere, with another talented attacker, Manchester City's Ferran Torres, on their radar. Dybala's long-term future appears to be in Turin, with Juventus expected to retain his services.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee