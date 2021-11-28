Juventus star ready to snub Barcelona offer in favor of long-term contract extension: Reports

Paulo Dybala is ready to snub Barcelona and commit his long-term future to Juventus by signing a new five-year contract with the Serie A giants. According to Catalan outlet El Nacional, Barcelona's dreams of signing the 28-year-old attacker have been dashed as a result of his desire to stay in Italy.
Dybala has been a mainstay in Serie A for the greater part of a decade. After joining Palermo in July 2012, the Argentine forward shot to prominence, putting in a solid three-year career with Rosanero.
The Argentine international joined Juventus in 2015 and has had a successful time in Turin. While Dybala has had his fair share of highs and lows at Allianz Stadium, he has managed to establish himself as a key character in the club's recent history.
The 28-year-old has six goals and four assists in 12 games for Juventus this season despite the Bianconeri's struggles to perform consistently, notably in Serie A. The Argentine international's contract at the club expires next summer, arousing Barcelona's interest.
Dybala is set to turn down a move to Barcelona in favor of staying at Juventus
The Catalan giants have been eyeing a Bosman deal for Dybala, with an eye on the upcoming summer transfer window. The club's interest in Dybala is understandable—the 28-year-old is Barcelona's closest option in the transfer market as a potential replacement for Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.
Messi had already vetoed Dybala's transfer to Barcelona from Juventus in 2017. Dybala's Juventus contract situation matches up perfectly with Barcelona's financial capabilities and he could join the Catalan club on a free transfer in 2022.
However, Dybala is expected to turn down the chance to join Barcelona in order to devote his long-term future to the Turin-based club. The Catalan giants must now shift their focus elsewhere, with another talented attacker, Manchester City's Ferran Torres, on their radar. Dybala's long-term future appears to be in Turin, with Juventus expected to retain his services.