Raiola opens De Ligt discussion with Barcelona over potential summer move- Reports

Super agent Mino Raiola has reportedly discussed the future of Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt with newly elected Barcelona president Joan Laporta. Raiola held meetings with the Barcelona board over a move for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, but also began talks over a potential deal for Matthijs de Ligt.

According to Football Italia, Barcelona president Joan Laporta is seriously considering a move for Matthijs de Ligt. The Catalans were tipped as favorites to seal the Dutchman's signature before he joined Juventus in the summer of 2019.

Matthijs de Ligt joined Juventus in the summer of 2019 from Ajax in a deal worth £75 million. The Dutch defender struggled to maintain consistency in his first season in Turin as he took time to adapt to the Italian style of football.

De Ligt has now become a regular starter in the absence of Giorgio Chiellini at Juventus under new manager Andrea Pirlo and has put in a number of impressive performances this season for the Serie A giants.

He might, however, not fancy the prospect of playing another season behind the likes of Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonnucci and Merih Demiral. Therefore a move to Barcelona could be on the cards for Matthijs de Ligt.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is eager to sign two new defenders for Ronald Koeman this summer. The Catalans are looking to find a long-term replacement for the aging Gerard Pique and are having to entertain the prospect of Samuel Umtiti leaving the club in the summer.

Despite entering into negotiations with super agent Mino Raiola over a move for Erling Haaland, Barcelona will also look to make a move for Matthijs de Ligt.

Matthijs de Ligt | “One between Barcelona and Man City” – Dutchman tipped to sign for one of two clubs.https://t.co/iThzFRkFR3 #fcblive #mcfc — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) March 29, 2021

Juventus unlikely to let go of Matthijs de Ligt amidst rumors of a move to Barcelona

Junvetus are unlikely to sell De Ligt

Juventus have endured a poor first season under the management of Andrea Pirlo. The Bianconeri are currently in fourth place in the Serie A table and were knocked out of the Champions League in round 16 of the stage by Porto. The club hierarchy are reportedly planning a massive squad revamp in the summer.

🎙Bryan Roy 🇳🇱 [Ex-Ajax] on Matthijs De Ligt 🇳🇱: “He will do one last year with the Juventus jersey and then he will leave. This is my thought. Or? I don't know, I believe he will go either to City or to Barcelona." #MCFC #FCBlive pic.twitter.com/A5CWwSSSwd — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) March 29, 2021

Andrea Pirlo will, however, look to keep hold of his star players such as Matthijs de Ligt. Juventus are also bracing themselves for the exit of Giorgio Chiellini, as the Italian's contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and will therefore fight to keep hold of De Ligt this summer.