Juventus starlet compared to Andrea Pirlo by Italian football agent

Quite a few players have been dubbed the “new Andrea Pirlo” in the past, and a Juventus starlet has received that accolade of late.

Nicolo Fagioli, who plays for the Bianconeri Under-23 side, has been compared to the current Juventus manager by fabled Italian football agent, Andrea D’Amico, who also represents the player.

The 20-year-old joined the Old Lady in 2015 and was quietly impressive in his rise through the ranks. In 2018, Fagioli was adjudged as the “Best Juventus Under19 player”.

The youngster has broken into the Bianconeri first-team squad this season due to injuries in the first team and even featured for the club against Crotone. Speaking to ilBianconero, D’Amico revealed that Fagioli was over the moon after the experience.

“Fagioli was very happy with all the calls he received from his family and friends after the match against Crotone. He was extremely enthusiastic and that evening he even struggled to fall asleep for the emotion he still had within him. I’m very happy for him. Playing for Juventus is certainly a great satisfaction for him, also because his teammates are all very kind and helpful. Nicolò is a beloved guy and is also appreciated by the whole club,” said D’Amico.

The Italian agent was next asked which player the Juventus starlet resembled the most and D’Amico’s response was clear.

“Andrea Pirlo, without a doubt. In fact, I think he could not have had a better teacher to guide him. I believe that for a young player, Nicolò has a good eye for the ball. I hope he will succeed soon, even if at Juventus the level of the squad and the competition are always high. The important thing is that he manages to find continuity and balance,” said D’Amico.

Fagioli could be a fantastic player for Juventus

Other footballers have been compared to the current Juventus manager before. Alberto Aquilani, Luca Cigarini, Riccardo Montolivo, Sandro Tonali, and Marco Verratti have all been dubbed the “next Pirlo” at certain stages of their individual careers.

Yet it is safe to say that the former Italian midfield maestro is one-of-a-kind, with qualities that are very difficult to emulate.

However, it appears that D’Amico has very high hopes for his client. While only time will tell if he can justify the tag bestowed on him, Fagioli certainly has the ideal mentor in Pirlo to show him the way.

The youngster could very well turn out to be a fantastic player for Juventus in the future.