Juventus table offer to sign Liverpool linked midfielder: Reports

Juventus have entered a bidding war for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria, according to reports.

The 25-year-old has declined to extend his contract with the Bundesliga side and will thereby become a free agent in the summer.

The news has alerted some top sides around Europe, with Liverpool showing interest in the Swiss international too. However, the Bianconeri are looking to steal a march over them and have submitted an offer for him with the ambition of finalizing a deal this month.

Football pundit Fabrizio Romano reported that Massimiliano Allegri's side have made an opening proposal for Zakaria with €7 million add ons included.

Negotiations ongoing to reach an agreement over last minute move. Juve have made their proposal. Juventus are pushing to sign Denis Zakaria immediately. Talks ongoing with Borussia Moenchengladbach and Zakaria’s new agents in the last few hours.Negotiations ongoing to reach an agreement over last minute move. Juve have made their proposal. @SkySport Juventus are pushing to sign Denis Zakaria immediately. Talks ongoing with Borussia Moenchengladbach and Zakaria’s new agents in the last few hours. ⚪️⚫️ #JuveNegotiations ongoing to reach an agreement over last minute move. Juve have made their proposal. @SkySport https://t.co/H1fUSW277R

He also mentioned that Die Borussen will decide soon.

The exact amount which Juventus have tabled is unknown, but the player is valued at €27 million according to Transfermarkt.

However, Zakaria's arrival in Turin will prompt either Rodrigo Bentancur or Arthur Melo to leave Juventus. The Old Lady are looking to free up space in midfield to accommodate their latest acquisition and they only have until Monday to pull something off.

Juventus looking to offload Rodrigo Bentancur and Arthur

Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa were leading the race for Bentancur but according to transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, the former have outbid their rivals.

Spurs have tabled a €30 million bid for the Uruguayan, who joined Juventus in 2017 on a five-year deal but signed another two-year extension in 2019.

The former Serie A champions are looking for a permanent move for Bentancur and are currently holding out for an appropriate offer as any deal would see 30% of the fee go to his former club, Boca Juniors.

Another Juve midfielder linked with an exit is Arthur, who underwent surgery on his right leg at the start of the season, causing him to miss plenty of games.

The Brazilian has made only nine appearances in Serie A this season, playing just 341 minutes.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with the player as they're looking to prise him away to the Emirates on a 18-month loan with an option to buy him permanently for €40 million.

