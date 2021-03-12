Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo linked with Real Madrid return - Reports

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a return to his former club Real Madrid in the summer.

The Bianconeri are in a difficult situation because of the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Getting Ronaldo off their wage bill would save them a considerable amount of money that they can reinvest ahead of next season.

According to El Chiringuito TV's Jorge Mendes, Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent has been in touch with Real Madrid over a potential reunion.

Jorge Mendes has spoken with Real Madrid about the possibility for Cristiano Ronaldo's return.

It remains to be seen how the saga will play out as both Juventus and Real Madrid are likely to have a summer overhaul. It has been claimed that should Ronaldo look for a move away from Turin, Juventus will not stand in his way.

Real Madrid have missed Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals

While Juventus have heavily relied on Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals this season, Real Madrid have lacked attackers who score on a consistent basis since Ronaldo’s departure from the Spanish capital.

Karim Benzema is the club’s top scorer with 13 league goals. Behind him is defensive midfielder Casemiro with five strikes. Vinicius Junior has flattered to deceive with just three goals so far.

Juventus, on the other hand, have not struggled as much as Los Blancos in the final third of the pitch. Younger players such as Federico Chiesa, Dejan Kulusevski and Weston McKennie have performed well for the Turin side this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to impress, though, and is way ahead of the aforementioned players in terms of the goals scored this season. The Portuguese star has managed 20 goals in the league and is one of the reasons why Juventus are in the top three. Although he is 36, it appears unlikely that Ronaldo will slow down anytime soon.

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane managed Ronaldo’s playing time effectively when the two worked together in the Spanish capital. Should the two reunite, they could form a winning manager-player combination once again. Real Madrid, though, will have to get rid of some dead weight before they can sign Ronaldo.

The likes of Isco and Lucas Vazquez could leave in the summer and even Eden Hazard has been linked with an exit from the club. These potential sales could help generate the funds required to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo.