Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo linked with Real Madrid return - Reports

Real Madrid fans were heartbroken when Cristiano Ronaldo left for Juventus in the summer of 2018. However, it now appears that the Portuguese star is open to a sensational return to the Santiago Bernabeu soon.

According to reports, superagent Jorge Mendes has already spoken with Real Madrid representatives about the possibility of a move. Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed tremendous success with the Spanish giants but failed to reach the same heights after moving to Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo burst onto the scene at Manchester United and went on to reach the pinnacle of success at the Santiago Bernabeu.

In Spain, Cristiano Ronaldo dominated the UEFA Champions League, helping Real Madrid lift four trophies during his decade-long stay at the club. This prompted Juventus to pay the big bucks for the player in 2018, hoping that his magical touch would earn the Serie A giants the trophy that had eluded them for years.

However, the Bianconeri have struggled to progress beyond the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League since Ronaldo's arrival at the club. The Portuguese still craves Champions League glory, which could have turned his attention to his former club. Jorge Mendes, the player’s agent, has held talks with the Real Madrid board according to Josep Pedrerol of El Chiringuito.

🚨| Cristiano Ronaldo misses Real Madrid and he's really considering to come back to Madrid. The club and his agent have already talked about that and the movements will intensify in the coming weeks. In football everything is possible.@jfelixdiaz [🥇] pic.twitter.com/1EKEUteSTA — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) March 12, 2021

Ronaldo might be ruing his decision to leave the Santiago Bernabeu, while his former side have also missed his presence in the team. The Los Blancos have not fared too well without their star and talks of a return have refused to subside. With Cristiano Ronaldo’s astronomical wages already significantly increasing Juventus' wage bill, the Serie A giants could consider letting him leave in the summer.

Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo might no longer entice Real Madrid

Real Madrid v Granada CF - La Liga Santander

Advertisement

It is not clear whether Real Madrid are willing to sanction Cristiano Ronaldo’s return. The Los Blancos have already made PSG’s Kylian Mbappe their top target, while Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland has also been heavily linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. As such, the La Liga giants could be tempted to focus on signing younger talents ahead of Ronaldo.

'You know how much love we have for him... he's magnificent' 🥰



Zinedine Zidane was asked if Cristiano Ronaldo could return to Real Madrid 👀 pic.twitter.com/hw6ZfhCBKx — Goal (@goal) March 12, 2021