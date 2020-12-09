Juventus' tweet involving Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona captain Lionel Messi causes social media frenzy

Juventus and Barcelona locked horns in a high-profile UEFA Champions League encounter at the Camp Nou yesterday. In what was the first time Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo met in the group stages, the latter was the star of the show, as he spearheaded the Bianconeri to a resounding 3-0 victory.

In the reverse fixture, however, Juventus were on the wrong end of a 2-0 scoreline in Turin. Barcelona and Lionel Messi capitalized on Cristiano Ronaldo's enforced absence and pulled off a major heist in Italy. After their impressive victory, the Catalan giants took to social media to praise Lionel Messi, who got his name on the scoresheet away from home.

Barcelona and Juventus partake in Twitter war involving Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

FC Barcelona v Juventus: Group G - UEFA Champions League

Barcelona tweeted: “We are glad you were able to see the [Goat emoji] on your pitch, @juventusfcen! [kiss emoji].”

In response to Barcelona's cheeky dig, "Juventus tweeted: You probably looked it up in the wrong dictionary. We'll bring you the right one at Camp Nou."

You probably looked it up in the wrong dictionary. We'll bring you the right one at Camp Nou 🔍📖 — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 28, 2020

Unsurprisingly, Juventus revisited the old tweet after Cristiano Ronaldo's heroics and took a sly jab at Barcelona after downing Lionel Messi and co on matchday six.

Both Juventus and Barcelona have blown hot and cold this season, but the two European giants made it through to the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League comfortably.

While Cristiano Ronaldo has been in stunning form for Juventus, Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has endured a sub-par season by his lofty standards. With just under six months left on his current deal, the Argentine talisman could bid farewell to the Catalan giants at the end of the season, as Manchester City prepare to snap him up on a free transfer.

Regardless of where one stands on the Cristiano Ronaldo versus Lionel Messi debate, the two attackers are sure to go down as greats of the game and will stand the test of time.

