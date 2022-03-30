Juventus unwilling to offer more than €10 million per season to sign Manchester United superstar: Reports

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, but won't offer him more than €10 million-per-season.

The Frenchman has arguably had a disappointing time at United since his arrival from the Bianconeri in 2016 for then record £89 million.

Pogba, who has already left united as a free agent in 2012 to join Juventus, is likely to do the same again. His contract with the Red Devils expires at the end of the season and the Frenchman looks unlikely to extend the deal.

Juventus are rumored to be the frontrunners for the World Cup winner's signature. However, reports from Calciomercato.com have suggested that the 'Old Lady' are unwilling to match his wage demands.

The Serie A club are not bowing down to Pogba's wage demands, simply because they can't afford it.

The Serie A side will likely say goodbye to club legend Paulo Dybala in the summer. According to Juvefc.com, this came after the Argentine was unhappy with the amount he would be earning if he penned a new deal.

Pogba is currently earning over €17 million a year whilst he's at Manchester United. Hence, taking a wage deduction may make him reconsider his thoughts about leaving.

Or, perhaps, he could find a different club who would be able to afford these wages, such as Paris Saint-Germain or Real Madrid.

Would Pogba be right to leave Manchester United for Juventus?

It's no secret that when Pogba arrived in Manchester in 2016, it was widely regarded as one of the most influential transfers ever. The former academy product was returning to show the world what he can really do under the beaming lights of Old Trafford.

However, things haven't gone to plan. Pogba has struggled to find form whilst wearing a red shirt and instead has found more success playing for his country.

He has certainly played his best football for France. However, it wasn't until the midfielder left United in 2012 to join Juventus that he started to get recognition.

His power, dribbling ability, awareness, class and elegance have all the recipes for a terrific footballer. Whilst he was out in Italy with Juve, some even likened him to fellow countryman Zinedine Zidane.

Hence, Pogba could look to join Juventus for the familiarity being there before. His performances for the Old Lady were brilliant as well, which earned him the then-record transfer to Manchester United.

