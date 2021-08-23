Juventus vice president Pavel Nedved slams Cristiano Ronaldo's exit rumours

Cristiano Ronaldo has been heavily linked with a departure from Juventus in the last few days. The club's vice president Pavel Nedved, however, has come out to debunk those talks, insisting that the player will remain in Turin.

Nedved was quoted as saying:

"You shouldn't try to create sensationalised stories where there aren't any. He (Ronaldo) isn't at peak fitness, and the coach tried to pick the best possible line-up for now... The decisions were made in order to be as competitive as possible today. He is absolutely staying at Juventus."

"Cristiano Ronaldo will absolutely stay at Juventus."@FabrizioRomano says Juventus' Vice President Pavel Nedved is very confident that CR7 will stay with the club. pic.twitter.com/fFL41Zcrvm — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) August 22, 2021

Incidentally, Ronaldo wasn't included in the starting line-up for Juventus' first Serie A game of the season against Udinese on Sunday. Massimiliano Allegri decided to name the Portuguese on the bench, as he went for a two-man partnership of Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata in attack.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner came off the bench later in the game and thought he scored the winner, only for VAR to rule it out. The match ended 2-2 at the Friuli Stadium, denying Allegri's men a perfect start to their campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be on the bench for Udinese-Juventus. Official. 🚨🇵🇹 #Ronaldo



He’s NOT starting - it was a precise request from Cristiano because he hopes to find a solution on the market in the next days.



But Juventus have received NO official bids yet for Cristiano. pic.twitter.com/sQ0z3rO1Bk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 22, 2021

Following the draw, Juventus are eighth in the table with just one point, affording defending champions Inter Milan the opportunity to climb to table summit. In their next game, the Bianconeri will lock horns with Empoli at the Allianz Stadium on August 28.

Cristiano Ronaldo nearing the end of the road at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Juventus expires at the end of the season.

It is no surprise to see a lot of speculation regarding the future of Cristiano Ronaldo. The attacker is expected to make a decision on his future in the coming months, as he's in the last year of his deal with Juventus. He will become a free agent at the end of the season, and many are keen to know his next destination.

The attacker has been tipped to link up with his eternal rival Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain and form arguably the greatest attacking line in history alongside the Argentine and Brazilian sensation Neymar. It remains to be seen what the future has in store for the iconic winger, though.

