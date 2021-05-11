Juventus vice-president says Cristiano Ronaldo and Andrea Pirlo will remain at the club

Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedved remains bullish about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Juventus and has admitted that Andrea Pirlo will also remain at the club.

Both Pirlo and Ronaldo’s futures have been the subject of discussion in recent months. Juventus haven’t done well under the former, while the latter has often looked unhappy on the pitch.

Cristiano Ronaldo was supposed to be the signing that would help Juventus end their near two-decade wait for the UEFA Champions League title, but they were knocked out by Porto in the Round of 16 stage.

Juventus’ title defense also ended meekly nearly two weeks ago as Inter Milan ended their nine-year domination in Serie A.

Pirlo has come under criticism for not being able to mastermind Juventus’ title defense. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t been spared despite his goals this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the top scorer in the Serie A with 27 goals, but his performances in the big games have left a lot to be desired in recent weeks.

Pavel Nedved did not mince his words and confirmed that both Andrea Pirlo and Cristiano Ronaldo will stay with the Bianconeri despite a difficult campaign.

"There are some difficulties, but we’ll fight until the end. Pirlo and Ronaldo will stay at Juventus."

Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Juventus still up in the air

Whether Juventus can keep Cristiano Ronaldo is still a big question. The Bianconeri are currently outside the top four spots in Serie A and need to secure Champions League football for next season if they want to keep the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The Portuguese ace wants to win the Champions League trophy once again. Reports earlier this year claimed that he will leave if he feels that Juventus will not be in a position to challenge for the same next season.

At 36, Ronaldo isn’t getting any younger. He has more than a year left on his current contract with Juventus, so they have a big decision to make this summer.

A contract extension seems unlikely, so unless Juventus want to lose him for free next year, they will have to sell him this summer.