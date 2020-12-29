Juventus want a swap deal for Manchester United star Paul Pogba - Reports

Juventus prefer a swap deal with Manchester United for Paul Pogba in January as the player's asking price is too high. The French midfielder looks set to leave the Red Devils and a return to his former club seems to be on the cards.

Pogba's agent Mino Raiola publicly stated that Pogba will be leaving Manchester United soon and even named Juventus as one of his possible destinations. Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo is a big fan of Pogba and would like to reunite with his former teammate at Juventus.

According to Eurosport, the Italian champions would prefer to finalize the signing of the Frenchman in January, with the club being unsure of their financial resources come 2021.

Juventus will prefer to make a swap deal for the World Cup Winner as the most they are willing to pay Manchester United for the midfielder would be €50 million. The Red Devils are unlikely to accept this fee for the French midfielder.

Juventus are willing to offer Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernardeschi in exchange for Pogba, who would help complete Juventus' midfield. The Frenchman famously spent four years at Juventus before re-joining Manchester United for a club-record fee in 2016.

At Juventus, Pogba became one of the best midfielders in the world and was part of a midfield that included current Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo.

Juventus have always tried in swap deals with Pogba, last summer Pjanic + Costa, they can try with Ramsey and Rabiot. Man Utd aren't interested in this kind of deal. They want Money or top players. Next summer Pogba is leaving Man Utd.

Pogba has been underwhelming since re-joining Manchester United, with the Frenchman rarely being able to replicate the performances he put in for Juventus. Pogba's contract at United runs till 2022, but the midfielder's future is likely to be away from Old Trafford.

Juventus could face stiff competition for the Manchester United star

Pogba needs a change of scenery

Real Madrid are also said to be interested in Pogba's signature. However, due to the financial impact of the pandemic, they are likely to pursue the Frenchman only at the end of the season. Real Madrid took a huge hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which stopped them from splurging in the summer.

Zinedine Zidane is said to be a huge admirer of his compatriot and considers him the perfect successor to Luka Modric in Real Madrid's aging midfield. It would be smart for Juventus to get a deal over the line in the January transfer window to beat out any competition they could face in the summer.