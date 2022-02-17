Juventus willing to offer 4-year-deal worth €9 million-per-season to snap up Manchester United superstar - Reports

Juventus are keen to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, according to reports. The Frenchman's contract with the Red Devils runs out at the end of the season.

Despite multiple offers for a new contract from the club, it seems likely that he'll leave in the summer.

Pogba would reportedly be interested in a move to Juventus as well, having spent four years there earlier. According to journalist Rudy Galetti, the Bianconeri are set to offer Mino Raiola, Pogba's agent, a contract for €9 million per season for four years.

This will be a dip from his current wages of €15 million but he could take it given he's set to leave the Red Devils.

Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid have also been linked with the French midfielder. Pogba came through Manchester United's academy before moving to the Old Lady in 2012.

He spent four successful years at the club, bettering his performances each season. Pogba made 178 appearances for the Bianconeri, scoring 34 goals and making 40 assists.

This tempted United to sign him back for a club record £89 million in 2016. However, since his return to Old Trafford, Pogba has been inconsistent and has also had to go through multiple injuries.

Hence, a move out of the club seems likely in the summer. It will be interesting to see if the 28-year-old ends up returning to Juventus.

Juventus and Manchester United need midfield reinforcements

The Bianconeri have struggled in the last couple of seasons. A lot of it has to do with the inconsistency in their midfield. Adrien Rabiot and Arthur Melo haven't worked as well as the Juventus fans would've liked.

They signed Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria in the January transfer window. But they will need a player like Pogba to connect the defense with attack and create chances for their attackers.

JuveFC @juvefcdotcom Romeo Agresti - “I was told again: Juventus are analysing the midfield in the summer. They are currently focused on the midfield position in front of the defence." Via ( @Elvin_DF Romeo Agresti - “I was told again: Juventus are analysing the midfield in the summer. They are currently focused on the midfield position in front of the defence." Via (@Elvin_DF)

Meanwhile, Manchester United's midfield problems are well known. Fred and Scott McTominay just haven't worked for the Red Devils over the years. While they don't offer much in creativity, they also cannot be trusted on the defensive side of things.

Meanwhile, Nemanja Matic is in the twilight of his career and cannot regularly play Premier League football. Now, if Pogba leaves, they will have an even bigger gap to address.

Hence, the summer transfer window will be crucial for both teams with midfield being the focus area.

