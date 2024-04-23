"Kai Havertz Dunked on his old club; LOVE TO SEE IT" - Social media explodes as Arsenal defeat Chelsea 5-0 in PL fixture

Football fans reacted on social media after Arsenal's 5-0 battering of Chelsea in the Premier League on Tuesday, April 23.

Gunners fans took to social media to react to their dominant display, heaping praise at their heroes and ridicule at their opponents. Blues fans, on the other hand, lamented their team's performance following the defeat and worried about the club's future. Here are a selection of posts on X after the match.

One user wrote:

"Kai Havertz Dunked on his old club LOVE TO SEE IT."

Expand Tweet

Trending

Another posted:

"Chelsea Admin cant mention “Kai Havertz”."

One fan posted:

"THIS IS THE HAVERTZ I USE ON FIFA NOW !!!"

Expand Tweet

Chelsea supporters took a mournful tone on X (formerly known as twitter), with one posting:

"Please where is my Chelsea ?"

A furious Blues fan posted:

"Embarrassing. This club has lost its place as a big club because of the clown owners."

Another fan posted:

"Let them walk home."

Another simply declared:

"Pochettino is not fit to be the Chelsea under 23 manager."

The Blues have endured another disappointing season and look a far cry from the iconic team that competed for European and domestic honors every season. Arsenal, however, look to be on the rise, with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta setting up one of the best teams in the world.

Arteta hails Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard after Chelsea destruction

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has heaped praise on Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard after he helped orchestrate the Gunners' 5-0 thrashing of Chelsea. The former Real Madrid man was in glorious form and helped his team secure a dominant win.

Odegaard capped his performance with a couple of sumptuous assists. He set up former Blues man Kai Havertz in the 57th minute, and full-back Ben White in the 70th minute.

The Norwegian has established himself as one of the best eight's in England, if not the world, and pleased his manager and fans with his performance.

Speaking to TNT Sport after the match, Arteta said about Odegaard:

"We saw [his talent] and Edu especially was very insistent. We both agreed he was a player with huge talent who could develop with us. We had the loan period. He was exceptional. He was convinced he could add something special to the team and he kept going."

The Spaniard also spoke about the Norwegian's abilities as captain of Arsenal, saying:

“That’s always a question. How do you handle yourself when you have to stand in front of everybody and represent the club? He’s done it in an amazing way and he’s so natural. He’s loved by everybody. He’s not someone who’s going to be knocking on your door and shouting. But the way he leads in his game and the way he loves this game, it’s more than enough to convince everyone to follow him.”

The Gunners climbed to the top of the Premier League after their win and will hope Manchester City stumble in their upcoming fixtures. Arteta is looking to help Arsenal secure their first league title in 20 years this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback