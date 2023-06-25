Kai Havertz links up with ex-Chelsea teammates for dinner as he closes in on Arsenal transfer

Chelsea star Kai Havertz recently caught up with former teammates Mateo Kovacic and Andreas Christensen. All three players are headed out of Stamford Bridge at this point in time.

Christensen joined Barcelona on a free transfer last year. Kovacic is set to join Manchester City this season. Havertz, on the other hand, is on the verge of completing a £65 million move to Arsenal.

Kai Havertz and Kovacic were key players for Chelsea in recent seasons. Havertz was a mainstay in attack and scored key goals in some big matches.

While Havertz was criticized for his lack of efficiency in front of the goal, he could never fully find his form to begin with. Whether the German can rejuvenate himself at Arsenal remains to be seen.

Mikel Arteta explained why Arsenal are signing Kai Havertz from Chelsea

Eyebrows were raised when Arsenal made signing Kai Havertz from Chelsea a priority. The German has often been criticized for his performances in the Premier League. However, Arsenal are willing to spend big bucks on Havertz.

Mikel Arteta was recently asked why the Gunners are willing to break the bank for Havertz. Speaking about the club's decision to chase Havertz's signature, Arteta told the media (via Metro):

"Talent comes at a price, and at Arsenal we are always interested in youngsters with experience. I repeat, I’m not talking about players from other clubs, but in the case of Kai he has already shown a lot, including winning a Champions League. He is a talented player, versatile and only 24 years old."

Havertz was often deployed out of position and hence never shone the way he was expected to. Whether the German can regain his form under Arteta at Arsenal remains to be seen. As seen from his time at Bayer Leverkusen, Havertz is a very talented player.

