Kai Havertz makes history after scoring twice for Arsenal against former club Chelsea

Arsenal superstar Kai Havertz has etched himself in the history books following his second half brace in a 5-0 Premier League win against Chelsea this Tuesday (April 23).

The Gunners, who were held to a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge last October, eased past their city rivals at the Emirates Stadium. Leandro Trossard bagged the opener in the fourth minute of the match before his team took the ninth-placed Blues apart in the second half.

After the break, Ben White slotted in Arsenal's second in the 52nd minute. Havertz followed it up with a brace, netting his first in the 57th minute and his second in the 65th minute of the heated league contest.

Expand Tweet

Now, according to SPORTbible, Havertz has become the first player to spend time in Chelsea's ranks and then score a brace against them in the Premier League. He started his side's recent match in a striking role and was replaced by Gabriel Jesus in the 72nd minute.

A 44-cap Germany international, Havertz proved to be a difficult opponent for both Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile earlier this Tuesday. The 24-year-old completed 22 of 29 passes, registered all four shots on target, created two chances, and won four of 10 total duels.

Havertz, who helped Chelsea lift three trophies between 2020 and 2023, struggled to find his feet at Arsenal last year. However, the German has now scored 12 goals and recorded five assists in 47 matches for his current club since arriving in a deal worth up to £65 million.

Expand Tweet

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hails Kai Havertz after new signing's brace against Chelsea

At a post-game press conference, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta heaped praise on Kai Havertz for his fine display in a number nine role against Chelsea. He said (h/t arsenal.com):

"He was unbelievable in all departments and obviously when you have a nine score two goals the way he scored, his contribution was great and a question about scoring against Chelsea for him, but I'm sure he's very pleased."

When asked about the impact of the recent 5-0 win, Arteta responded:

"Great for us obviously, for the confidence, for the belief that we can do it and we can come to these stages against big teams and we can perform and win games the way we have done tonight. So enjoy it and it's back to work tomorrow."

The Gunners, who finished second last season, are atop the 2023-24 league table with 77 points from 34 games – three ahead of Liverpool.

Arteta's side, who have won two of their last five matches, will next visit Tottenham Hotspur for their away league contest on Sunday (April 28).