Kai Havertz makes honest assessment over 'difficult' start to Chelsea career

Chelsea attacking midfielder Kai Havertz has admitted that it has been difficult for him at Stamford Bridge and that he is slowly starting to get to grips with the Premier League.

Havertz joined Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth £72 million this summer. The German has been used in a host of positions by manager Frank Lampard since he joined the club.

The 21-year-old has had a slow start to life in the Premier, registering only one assist in his first four games in England's top flight. He did, however, score a hattrick for Chelsea against Barnsley in the Carabao Cup.

Havertz shed light on slow start to Chelsea career but is positive about the future

Havertz is still finding his feet in English football after sealing a big-money move from Bayer Leverkusen. However, the Germany international believes that he is slowly starting to grow into the role at Chelsea.

"It was difficult for me, especially because the Premier League is a completely different league. It's more intense and I noticed that in the first few games," Havertz to the Chelsea website.

" It has gone pretty well for me recently but I think there is also still a lot of potential upwards. I want to exploit that in the next few weeks and months. The hat-trick was good for me. The start was a little difficult because I only trained for five or six days , then played the first game right away."

"It was also a very big step for me to leave my family and familiar surroundings. Of course, it takes time to get it right. The intensity in the duels and the runs is much highers.It's a completely different league and the games are very exhausting."

"The Bundesliga isn't worse but i noticed differences. It seems to me like there arent any average or bad players here- everybody is at a very high level," said Havertz.

Havertz, however, is a player with bags of potential and technical skill, which makes him a massive prospect for the future. Chelsea will expect the midfielder to come good sooner rather than late due to the massive sum of money they spent to bring him to the club.