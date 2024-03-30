Kai Havertz could match Thierry Henry's incredible Arsenal goalscoring record if he finds back of the net against Manchester City

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz could match legendary French forward Thierry Henry's goalscoring record for the club if he nets against Manchester City in the Gunners' upcoming Premier League fixture.

If he does find the back of the net against City, he would become the first Arsenal player since Henry to score in five successive league appearances. The Frenchman achieved the feat in the last seven games of the 1999-00 season.

The German attacker moved from Chelsea to Arsenal for £65 million at the start of the season. Manager Mikel Arteta opted to deploy him in midfield at the beginning, as a direct replacement for outgoing midfielder Granit Xhaka.

However, the experiments did not work as Havertz struggled for form. He did manage to find his feet as a centre-forward, becoming the focal point of the Gunners' attack.

The German has hit a purple patch of late in the league, bagging four goals and two assists in his last four games. Overall, he has nine goals and three assists in 39 games in all competitions.

With Bukayo Saka pulling out of the England squad earlier this week, and Gabriel Martinelli injuring his foot in the Gunners' 6-0 win at the start of March, the onus will be on Havertz to deliver up top.

Arsenal's game against Manchester City at the Etihad on March 31 will be a hugely important fixture, as both clubs remain entrenched in a title battle alongside fellow Premier League giants Liverpool.

The Reds and Gunners are on 64 points after 29 games, with City hot on their heels with 63, as the season boils down towards an exciting conclusion.

Arsenal and Chelsea set to battle for Leeds United superstar

Arsenal and Chelsea are set to engage in a heated transfer battle for Leeds United superstar Crysencio Summerville, according to reports from Goal (via Team Talk).

The Dutch youngster can be deployed on both flanks and has incredible ability with both feet. He is enjoying a superb 2023-24 season, bagging 17 goals and nine assists in 39 games in all competitions.

He has helped Leeds United mount a title charge in the EFL Championship, firing them into second place, just one point off leaders Ipswich Town.

After reports emerged that English superstar Bukayo Saka and Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli could miss the all-important game against Manchester City, questions were asked about Arsenal's depth in attack.

A long-term injury to their star wingers could really derail their ambitions in all competitions. The Gunners will definitely be looking to address those concerns by potentially signing Summerville in the upcoming transfer window.