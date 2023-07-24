Kai Havertz names defender, who reportedly rejected Arsenal, as best opponent he has ever faced

Arsenal star Kai Havertz has named Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos as the best defender he has ever faced. Ramos rejected a move to the Emirates in 2021 as he moved to Paris Saint-Germain after the expiration of his contract with the Madrid giants.

Havertz and Ramos faced off when Chelsea played Real Madrid in 2021 in the UEFA Champions League. When asked about the toughest defender he has ever faced by his new teammate Bukayo Saka, the German replied:

"Sergio Ramos" (as per Mirror)

Ramos is widely regarded as one of the best defenders of the modern era. He's a former Real Madrid and Spain captain.

He made 671 appearances for the Spanish giants and won four UEFA Champions League trophies. He also scored 101 goals and provided 40 assists for the Madrid giants. Fans might remember his historic UEFA Champions League final goal against Atletico Madrid in 2014.

Ramos represented Spain 180 times and won two UEFA Euros (2008, 2012) and the FIFA World Cup (2010). The 37-year-old is now without a club after the expiration of his Paris Saint-Germain contract and is understood to be keen on a return to La Liga.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hopeful of midfield consisting of Kai Havertz

Arsenal lost their pre-season game against Manchester United 5-0 on Sunday (July 23) in the USA. Manager Mikel Arteta, though, took away positives from the game and is hopeful of the team's midfield in the coming season.

Speaking about a new-look midfield of Havertz, Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard, Arteta said that the trio's understanding will get better with time. The Gunners' boss said after the United clash (via Sky Sports):

"When they play 55 times together, it will be better, it will flow better. They will understand each other better, and we will be more dominant, but things take time to glide, and we have to respect that."

Speaking about the game against the Red Devils, Arteta said that there were positives from the match despite his team being on the wrong end of the result. The Spaniard said:

"I saw a lot of positive things, things I really like much more than the game that we won (against the MLS All-Stars), although the result is very different."

Havertz was signed from Chelsea by Arsenal in a blockbuster move worth £65 million. Under Arteta, the German could become a valuable asset for the Gunners.