Kai Havertz offers bold response on whether he would take any of his Chelsea teammates at Arsenal

It seems there's no love lost between Arsenal midfielder Kai Havertz and his former club Chelsea. The German arrived at the Emirates last summer after a three-year spell at Stamford Bridge.

Havertz, 24, endured a slow start at the Emirates but has come into his own recently. In 49 games across competitions, he has contributed 13 goals and six assists.

All but one of those goal contributions - 12 goals and six assists - have come in the Premier League, where the Gunners lead the standings after 36 games. Havertz had a good performance in his last outing, winning the penalty - which Bukayo Saka converted - asa Mikel Arteta's side beat Bournemouth 3-0 at home.

In an interaction with iQIYI (via Metro), Havertz was asked if he would have any of his Chelsea teammates in his current team. The German replied in the negative:

"I don’t even know, I think we have everyone here. I’m happy with the squad."

He also hailed Saka:

"He’s unbelievable and shows it every week. I think he’s 21 or 22, and I’ve never seen a player like this. ‘England are very lucky. He’s hungry every day, and if you see him in training, he’s special."

Havertz and Saka are looking to help the Gunners win their first Premier League title in 20 years.

What's next for Arsenal?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal are in the midst of a superb season. Despite their early exits in both domestic cups, the Gunners have made an impression in both the Premier League and Europe.

They reached their first UEFA Champions League quarterfinal in 14 years - losing to Bayern Munich - and lead second-placed Manchester City by a point with two games to go as the Premier League title race is set to go down to the wire.

Following their win over Bournemouth at the weekend, the Gunners next travel to Manchester United on Sunday (May 12) in a game that could well decide the title race, as City have a game in hand.