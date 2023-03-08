Kai Havertz reacts to penalty incident in Chelsea's 2-0 win over Dortmund in the UCL

Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz reacted to the penalty drama in the Blues' 2-0 (2-1 aggregate) Champions League last 16 win over Borussia Dortmund. The German forward scored his second spot-kick attempt to send his side into the quarterfinals of Europe's elite club competition.

However, the Blues' win wasn't without controversy as Dortmund were left fuming with referee Danny Makkelie in the 49th minute. The Dutch referee awarded Graham Potter's men a penalty after Marius Wolf was perceived to have handballed in his box.

Havertz stepped up and hit the post and BvB quickly scrambled the ball away. However, Makkelie brought the game to a halt after VAR spotted an encroachment from Dortmund players during the German's first effort.

He slotted his second attempt away in the 53rd minute to give his side a dramatic victory. This enraged the visitors who felt that both sets of players had entered the box during the first penalty.

Nonetheless, Havertz was delighted to have been handed a second chance as he explained his feelings at the time of taking the decisive penalty. He told BT Sport:

"I don't know anymore. I just thought 'oh no!' But then the referee let me re-take. I was a bit nervous, but I scored in the end. That's the most important."

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



speaks to Chelsea's two goalscorers Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling after an emphatic comeback win over Dortmund!



#UCL "It's the last tournament we're in so we have to give it our all!" @TheDesKelly speaks to Chelsea's two goalscorers Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling after an emphatic comeback win over Dortmund! "It's the last tournament we're in so we have to give it our all!" 🙌@TheDesKelly speaks to Chelsea's two goalscorers Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling after an emphatic comeback win over Dortmund! 🔵#UCL https://t.co/OAB9nT5k3N

Raheem Sterling had drawn the two sides level on aggregate in the 43rd minute when he smashed past Dortmund goalkeeper Alexander Meyer. Havertz then sealed Chelsea's place in the quarterfinals with his penalty.

The Blues will learn their quarterfinal opponents on March 17 when the draw for that round takes place. Benfica also advanced on the same night with a 5-1 (7-1 aggregate) win over Club Brugge.

Chelsea legend Joe Cole was impressed by Kai Havertz's performance in the Dortmund win

Joe Cole lauds 'outstanding' Kai Havertz.

Havertz enjoyed one of his best nights in a Chelsea shirt as he was a nuisance for Dortmund defenders throughout. The German managed five shots and two key passes and hit the woodwork once. He deserved to score a goal from open play amid a brilliant display.

Cole was equally as impressed by Havertz's performance. He told BT Sport following the Blues' victory:

“Kai Havertz was coming into the game...he was absolutely outstanding tonight."

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Joao Felix knew Kai Havertz would score. Joao Felix knew Kai Havertz would score.🔮 https://t.co/NwUGaU7k0t

Havertz has endured a difficult season at Stamford Bridge, having been handed a false 9 role but not enjoying his best form. He has scored seven goals in 33 games across competitions. Chelsea fans will hope that tonight is a turning point for the former Bayer Leverkusen frontman.

Poll : 0 votes