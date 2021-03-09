Kai Havertz says his performance in Chelsea win over Everton should be norm, not exception

German youngster Kai Havertz has admitted to having a difficult start to his Chelsea career but said that his performance in the Blues' win against Everton could be the catalyst he needed to turn his form around.

Chelsea beat Everton 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Monday night, and Havertz was the star of the show in that win. He had a shot deflected in off Ben Godfrey (which went down as an own goal) and then won a penalty which Jorginho slotted home.

Havertz also had a goal ruled out by VAR, as he put in an influential performance to ensure Thomas Tuchel's wonderful start to life at Chelsea continued.

However, Havertz refused to rest on his laurels. The German said that it was time for him to perform and that such performances should be the norm rather than the exception for him.

Havertz acknowledges tough start to Chelsea career

Kai Havertz put in a terrific performance against Everton.

Speaking after the game, Havertz said he couldn't rate whether this was his best performance in a Chelsea shirt but said that he did have a tough time settling in.

"It is difficult to say [if it was his best performance for Chelsea] but the first few months were difficult for me," Havertz told The 5th Stand, in quotes accessed by Goal.

"I hope that I will get a lot of confidence now and carry on like this.

"Of course, it wasn't easy to come here where everything was new. I have been here for seven months now though, so now it is time to perform.

"I know that in myself, I know many people have doubts about me. I just keep on going and working, trying to help my team in every training session and game. That's the most important. I hope this performance will give me a lot of confidence. I hope to continue like this."

Havertz's star-turn in the win against Everton ensured Chelsea stayed fourth in the Premier League and within touching distance of Leicester City. The Blues are just three points behind the third-placed Foxes and only four points behind second-placed Manchester United.

Tuchel has come in and made the Blues' defense robust but has at times struggled to get the side going in attack. If Havertz can play at a level that we know he is capable of, then that could just be the boost that Chelsea need in their race to finish in the top four.