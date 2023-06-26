“Kai has proved to be a real champion of donkeys” – Sanctuary names donkey after Kai Havertz, player offers response ahead of Arsenal switch

The Donkey Sanctuary have announced that they have named a foal after Chelsea star Kai Havertz, who is on the verge of joining Arsenal. The German is fond of the animal and has admitted to having a 'special relationship' with them.

Havertz is close to moving to Arsenal this summer after the two sides agreed a fee, as per David Ornstein. The German has played three seasons at Chelsea, scoring 19 goals in 91 Premier League games.

The sanctuary has released a statement today and revealed that they have named a new donkey after Havertz. The footballer is delighted with the move and was quoted in the press release, saying:

"I have followed the work of The Donkey Sanctuary for some time so when they got in touch to say they'd like to name a foal after me, I was delighted. Donkeys are such incredible animals, and I am very happy to give my name so this little donkey can help raise awareness of the importance of good donkey welfare, here and all around the world."

The Donkey Sanctuary's Marianne Steele added:

"Kai has proved to be a real champion of donkeys in every sense of the word. We are so pleased to have the opportunity to name our new foal after him and hope he will continue to inspire people to think about donkeys differently."

Arsenal target Kai Havertz is nicknamed 'Donkey' by Chelsea teammates

Kai Havertz was talking to The Guardian earlier this year when he admitted that he was nicknamed 'Donkey' by a few Chelsea teammates. However, he has no issue with the name as he is fond of the animal and has a special connection with them.

Speaking to Sid Lowe, the Arsenal target said:

"From day one, I felt a special relationship with donkeys. It's a very calm animal: maybe I personalised myself in them because I'm calm too. They chill all day, don't do much, just want to live their life. I loved them always. And when I lost, I would go to the sanctuary. You look at the animals, see something human in them. It was a kind of recovery, a place I felt peace."

Havertz joined Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen in 2023 and has won the UEFA Champions League with The Blues. He scored the lone goal in the 1-0 win over Manchester City in the final to seal the victory in his first season at the club.

Arsenal are looking to bolster their squad and saw Havertz as the perfect fit for Mikel Arteta's system. They have now agreed a £65 million deal, which could rise to £70 million as per the Daily Mail.

