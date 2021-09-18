“Kane has not got that” – Agbonlahor explains why he prefers Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku

Gabby Agbonlahor has revealed he would pick Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku over Tottenham's Harry Kane if he had to pick a striker for his team. The former Aston Villa star reasoned the Spurs man drops too much into the midfield when he has to stay up front.

With Chelsea taking on Tottenham tomorrow, the debate has been Romelu Lukaku vs Harry Kane this week. The two stars are set to collide this Sunday and Agbonlahor believes the Belgian will come out on top.

Speaking to talkSPORT, the 34-year-old elaborated on why he feels Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku is better than Tottenham's Harry Kane.

“Lukaku just wants to score goals on goals, he’ll drop off into the midfield when he has to, but against Aston Villa I didn’t see him touch the ball apart from his goal," he said. "He stayed away to let the midfielders do their job, get the ball in the areas and there he was.

"You look at Lukaku’s first goal against Aston Villa, a bit of movement in from behind and that’s what he adds to his game that Kane hasn’t got," he added. "Kane has not got that pace that Lukaku’s got, so for me if I had to choose a striker I would choose Lukaku.”

Harry Kane needs to stop dropping back and stay up like Chelsea's Lukaku: Agbonlahor

Gabby Agbonlahor has opined that Harry Kane needs to stop dropping into the midfield when not required. Unlike Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku, who is always in position, the Tottenham star is not in the box when needed, according to Agbonlahor.

Also Read

“Mainly, he’s got to look at himself and stop dropping off as deep, it works at some games but I’ve noticed recently that he’s dropping deep a bit too much, whereas the likes of Lukaku, he drops deep here and there but he is always in the box, Kane is not in the box enough.”

Chelsea are unbeaten this season in the Premier League and currently sit joint top of the table. Tottenham won their opening three games but lost to Crystal Palace last week.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee