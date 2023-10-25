"Kane and Hojlund come outside", "United beware" - Twitter erupts as Erling Haaland nets brace in Manchester City win vs Young Boys in UCL

Erling Haaland bagged his first two goals of the UEFA Champions League campaign as Manchester City beat Young Boys 3-1 on Wednesday (October 25).

The Cityzens should have put the game to bed in the first half, squandering several opportunities. Haaland was without a goal in Europe's elite club competition until tonight when he rose to the occasion in the second half.

Manuel Akanji gave Pep Guardiola's side the lead in the 48th minute. Rodri found Ruben Dias with an exquisite cross and his header was tipped onto the bar by Young Boys' Swiss goalkeeper Anthony Racioppi.

However, Akanji was able to react quickly and bag a vital opener with Manchester City finally making the breakthrough. Their lead wouldn't last long though.

Haaland had just missed a glorious chance at the other end before Raphael Wicky's men broke on the counter. Congolese forward Meschak Elia pounced and lobbed City goalkeeper Ederson with a delightful effort in the 52nd minute.

Guardiola's treble winners were then awarded a penalty in the 65th minute after Rodri was caught by Mohamed Ali Camara in the box. French referee Clement Turpin pointed to the spot and handed Haaland the chance to get off the mark in the Champions League.

Last season's top scorer made no mistake in firing Manchester City back into the lead although Racioppi got fingertips to it. The Norway superstar wheeled away in relief after a frustrating European campaign thus far.

Julian Alvarez had the ball in the back of the net in the 74th minute much to Young Boys' fury. They felt Camara was fouled by Rodri in the build-up to the goal and they headed straight for Turpin in protest.

VAR analyzed the goal and deemed Jack Grealish to have handled the ball before Alvarez netted. Turpin took a look on the pitchside monitor and soon disallowed the goal.

However, Haaland sealed all three points in the 86th minute, curcling a superb right-footed effort past Racioppi. The Cityzens' superstar was well and truly back and played a key role in Guardiola's side's third straight victory in Group G.

One fan fired a warning to rivals Manchester United ahead of the Manchester derby on Sunday (October 29):

"Once again, Haaland is better than Mbappe. Man City is back. United beware."

Another fan told Bayern Munich's Harry Kane and the Red Devils' Rasmus Hojlund to:

"The best striker in the whole world! Harry Kane and Hojlund come outside!"

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted as Manchester City beat Young Boys:

Michail Antonio insists Erling Haaland deserves to beat Lionel Messi to the Ballon d'Or

The Manchester City frontman enjoyed a superb 2022-23 campaign.

West Ham United striker Michail Antonio insists it would be scandalous if Haaland misses out on the 2023 Ballon d'Or. The English forward acknowledged Lionel Messi's 2022 FIFA World Cup heroics but was adamant the Manchester City superstar deserves the award:

"I understand Messi winning the World Cup is massive, but you can't look past a treble-winning team and what Haaland bought to that, breaking records. He deserves that Ballon d'Or. If he doesn't get it then it's a scandal."

The Norway international enjoyed a remarkable debut season at the Etihad, winning the UEFA Champions League and Premier League's Golden Boot. The 23-year-old bagged 12 goals in 11 games in Europe's elite club competition and 36 in 35 in the English top-flight.

However, Messi is expected to win the award on Monday (October 30) after he cemented his legacy in Qatar. The Inter Miami superstar captained Argentina to World Cup glory, bagging seven goals and three assists in seven games.