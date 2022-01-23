"Kane will never lose it and it’s the same for Romelu" - Thomas Tuchel backs Lukaku to recapture goal-scoring form for Chelsea 

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has explained that Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku will eventually end up with goals despite going through rough patches. The two forwards have not scored as many goals as they would have liked to, but still have more than a third of the season to get back their scoring touch.

While Harry Kane started the Premier League season slowly and did not score until his seventh game, Lukaku’s form has dwindled after a bright start for Chelsea.

Anton🇩🇰 @ThfcAnton Harry Kane is back to his best under Antonio Conte 21/22! Harry Kane is back to his best under Antonio Conte 21/22! https://t.co/HDMJvwiTZo

Both Kane and Lukaku have managed just five goals each in the Premier League, but Tuchel said the two are goal-scorers and will eventually find their scoring rhythm.

“There were a lot of critics for Kane at the beginning of the season but, in the end, he is what he is. A goalscorer.

“I don’t know but I assume he did this his whole life and career. Personally, I think if you are a scorer at this level, you must have been scoring from six-years old.

“You just have it – and Kane will never lose it. And it’s the same for Romelu. These guys, at the end of the season, will have a certain amount of goals. Why? Because they’ve proved this is simply what they do,” Tuchel said.

Spotlight will be on Lukaku and Kane when Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur

The two sides will face off in the Premier League on Sunday in a massive London derby for both teams. While Chelsea need to arrest their slide and strengthen their grip on third place, Tottenham Hotspur will hope to close the gap on the teams above them.

Tottenham are currently two points behind Manchester United, who occupy fourth position in the league table. Antonio Conte’s side do have three games in hand, however. A win would take them above the Red Devils.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC Make sure you join us tomorrow with Gus Poyet to look ahead to #CheTot Make sure you join us tomorrow with Gus Poyet to look ahead to #CheTot! 💪

Chelsea, on the other hand, are 13 points behind Manchester City in the race for the title. It’s unlikely they will be able to chase down the league leaders.

Finishing in the top four will now be the primary objective, and a win against Tottenham will end a torrid run of four games with a victory for the Blues.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava