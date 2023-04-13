Karim Benzema bandage: Why does Real Madrid superstar wear wrap around right hand?

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has been using a wrap on his hand since 2019. He started using it after sustaining an injury during a match against Real Betis. However, the injury hasn't stopped Benzema from producing great results on the pitch.

He has been phenomenal for Los Blancos in recent seasons and also won the 2022 FIFA Ballon d'Or award.

Benzema opened the scoring in Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League quarter-final first-leg clash against Chelsea at Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, 12 April. He scored the game's first goal in the 21st minute. The Frenchman has now scored 26 goals and provided six assists in 33 matches across competitions this term.

Despite having an injury-plagued season, Karim Benzema has managed to keep up his levels and stay at the top of his game for Los Blancos this campaign.

Lyon president outlined how Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema overcame social difficulties

Before his move to Real Madrid, Karim Benzema established himself as a top talent on the European circuit at Olympique Lyon.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas recently outlined how the French forward overcame social difficulties to reach the position that he is in today. Speaking to UEFA, Aulas said (via RMC Sport):

"Karim is the player who has overcome not only the handicaps of sport, but also the handicaps of integration into a society which sometimes does not give a gift to anyone. And then it is also, for all the people of Lyon, those who remain attached to their city, attached to their home club, and who, each time it is possible to return to the club, do so.

"He speaks in kind words of the club, remembers every moment of his development. On the day of the presentation of this Ballon d'Or, when he is on the stage and the whole world is watching him, he remembers the Academy of Lyon and the city of Lyon. "

Benzema is Los Blancos' all-time second-highest scorer. He has bagged 349 goals in 638 appearances for the Spanish giants.

