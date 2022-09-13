Karim Benzema misses out as Real Madrid announce 21-man squad for Champions League clash against RB Leipzig

Reigning champions Real Madrid have announced a 21-man squad for their second UEFA Champions League match of the season against Red Bull Leipzig on September 14.

Most of their major players have made it onto their final list, but Karim Benzema has missed out. The French striker suffered an injury and was substituted in the first half during their Champions League opener against Celtic in Scotland last week.

Another major change from their squad for the match against the Scottish club was the return of Eder Militao, who made the final cut for the clash against Leipzig. Alvaro Odriozola also returned after missing out at Celtic Park, while Lucas Vazquez missed out.

Here is Real Madrid's 21-man squad for their Champions League meeting with RB Leipzig:

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Luis Lopez.

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, Jesus Vallejo, Nacho Fernandez, Alvaro Odriozola, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy.

Midfielders: Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, Fede Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Ceballos.

Attackers: Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo Goes, Mariano Diaz.

Real Madrid and Leipzig will clash on Wednesday, September 14, at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid picked up a convincing win over the weekend in La Liga

Real Madrid have started the 2022-23 campaign from where they left off last season. Having lifted the La Liga title and the Champions League crown in the previous campaign, they have won all of their official matches this season.

Los Blancos' latest success came against RCD Mallorca in the league over the weekend. After going 1-0 down in the 35th minute, Carlo Ancelotti's side reacted in spectacular fashion to emerge 4-1 victors in the Spanish capital.

Fede Valverde leveled things up in first-half stoppage time. Vinicius Jr. then scored from Rodrygo Goes' assist in the 72nd minute to give his side the lead.

Rodrygo also got on the scoresheet 17 minutes later before Antonio Rudiger's injury-time goal sealed an emphatic victory.

They are now the only team across Europe's top five leagues with a perfect record, having won all five La Liga matches this term to sit atop the standings. Real Madrid have scored 15 goals and conceded just five so far and are two points clear of arch-rivals Barcelona.

Los Blancos will consequently be filled with confidence heading into their match against RB Leipzig. The German side suffered a 4-1 loss in their Champions League opener away to Shakhtar Donetsk. However, they bounced back to thrash Borussia Dortmund 3-0 in the Bundesliga over the weekend.

Edited by Aditya Singh