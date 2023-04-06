Karim Benzema reaches feat Cristiano Ronaldo failed to do at Real Madrid after historic hattrick in 4-0 Barcelona rout

Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema scored a sensational hat trick against Barcelona at Camp Nou on Wednesday (5 April), something Cristiano Ronaldo failed to do during his time in Spain.

Real Madrid traveled to Camp Nou for the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final against Barcelona on Wednesday night. Looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg, the All-Whites needed something special to book their place in the final. Luckily, their skipper, Karim Benzema, led by example, scoring a hat-trick to inflict a 4-0 defeat upon the Blaugrana in their own backyard. Vinicius Junior scored the other goal for Madrid.

Benzema’s hat trick at Camp Nou allowed him to write his name in the history books, as he became only the second Real Madrid player to achieve the feat. Club legend Ferenc Puskas became the first in 1963. It was also the first time a Los Blancos had scored a hat trick against the Catalans since Ivan Zamorano in 1995.

Los Merengues’ record goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo scored a mammoth 450 goals in 438 games between 2009 and 2018 in the Spanish capital, but he never scored a treble against Barca. Cristiano Ronaldo faced Barcelona a total of 30 times as a Madrid player, scoring 18 times and claiming three assists.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s heroics helped Real Madrid to only eight wins. The two teams played out eight draws while the Catalans came out on top 18 times.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former strike partner Karim Benzema, on the other hand, has scored 16 goals and claimed 11 assists in 46 games against Barcelona. He has lost 21 times, drawn 10 times, and won on 11 occasions.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti backs Karim Benzema to win another Ballon d’Or after Barcelona hat trick

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has heaped praise on Karim Benzema after his hat trick fired Madrid into the Copa del Rey final.

The Italian manager claimed that the Frenchman, who had struggled for form and fitness this season, was back and backed him to win another Ballon d’Or.

Speaking at a press conference, Ancelotti said (via TheMadridZone):

“Benzema is back. He's back.”

“Another Ballon D’Or for Karim? Why not?.”

Wednesday’s hat trick marked Benzema’s second on the spin, with him also bagging a treble in Sunday’s (2 April) 6-0 routing of Real Valladolid. The 2022 Ballon d’Or winner has thus far featured in 31 games for Madrid in all competitions, scoring 25 times and providing six assists.

As things stand, Lionel Messi is the favorite to lift the Ballon d’Or this year, courtesy of his heroics with Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has also performed admirably for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this season, scoring 18 times and providing 17 assists in 33 games across competitions.

Poll : 0 votes