Karim Benzema's former agent claims Real Madrid forward wants a return to Lyon 

Karim Benzema's former agent, Karim Djaziri, has claimed that the Real Madrid forward is interested in a return to Olympique Lyon in the future.

Speaking to Inside Gones about his former client's future plans, Djaziri said:

''Will Karim Benzema return to Lyon? Yes, I think he wants to, He talks to me constantly and he watches the team's matches. On top of that, he has never been to the Groupama Stadium and in his mind it is something he wants, he has Lyon in his heart.

''There is everything at OL for Karim. He does not want to come back to Lyon and not have the legs. He is torn between leaving the biggest club in the world and returning to Lyon, it is a question of timing.

He added:

''In his dreams, he has to come back to Lyon and do great things. Wearing the armband with young people nearby, that can be magic.''

Karim Benzema made his name as a teenager with Lyon, scoring 66 goals in 148 matches in all competitions. His performances for the Ligue 1 side prompted a scramble for his services across Europe.

Ultimately, Real Madrid won the race and signed the Frenchman in the summer of 2009.

Since then, the 33-year-old has had his ups and downs in the Spanish capital but it cannot be argued that he has played a key role in the successes enjoyed by Los Blancos since then.

Will Real Madrid offer Karim Benzema a contract extension?

Real Madrid have several players soon to be out of contract

Karim Benzema will be out of contract at Real Madrid at the end of the 2021-2022 season, and it is imperative for the club to start negotiations if they have plans to keep him.

Despite his age, the Frenchman continues to play a key role for the La Liga champions, and he has inherited the goal-scoring mantle since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The failure of other forwards, like Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz, to step up to the plate put added pressure on Karim Benzema but he proved equal to the task.

Besides the number 9, a couple of other key players like Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Lucas Vazquez and Luka Modric will all be out of contract at Real Madrid in the next one year.

Considering the importance of these players, Los Blancos will do all in their power to tie them down to new deals rather than lose them on a free transfer.