Karim Benzema's lawyer provides update on player's future at Al-Ittihad amid transfer links to Chelsea and Arsenal

Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema's lawyer has provided an update on the Frenchman's future amid links to Premier League giants Chelsea and Arsenal.

Benzema, 36, joined the Saudi Pro League club in the summer, embarking on a new venture beyond European shores, after a legendary 14-year stint at Real Madrid.

Six months into his spell in the Kingdom, though, it appears that it wasn't a match made in heaven amid murmurs of the player's discontent and underwhelming on-field returns.

However, Benzema's lawyer, Hugues Vigier, has said that the player's on-field struggles doesn't mean that his career is over.

"When you are used to a certain level (of performance) and your results are a little less good at a given moment, people immediately say that it is the end of your career," he told RMC Sport (via Independent).

"I have to say that I would be quite happy to see him come back to play in Lyon, I would like it. ... but he hasn't told me that yet!"

He added, alluding to the striker's late return to training due to a cyclone in Mauritius, where he was vacationing:

"He has experienced ups and downs in his career, perhaps this period is less prosperous, and he has also been injured. He left for a few days. He was held back from returning to Saudi Arabia by the cyclone. He then returned to Saudi Arabia.

"We saw him rise from the ashes. If you remember, he didn't play much when he arrived at Real Madrid, then he became this absolutely essential player. And he has worse moments and better moments, it’s like that for all athletes."

The Guardian reported interest from Arsenal and Chelsea in Benzema, amidst both sides' recent scoring travails.

How has Chelsea and Arsenal target Karim Benzema fared for Al-Ittihad?

Chelsea and Arsenal target Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema is one of the most lethal goalscorers of his generation, bagging 354 goals and 165 assists in 654 games across competitions at Los Blancos between 2009 and 2023.

The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner, though, has only bagged 12 goals and five assists in 20 games across competitions for an Al-Ittihad side who are out of the title picture. Marcelo Gallardo's side are a whopping 25 points behind runaway leaders Al-Hilal in seventh.

The Chelsea and Arsenal target showed his prowess as recently as the 2021-22 campaign, bagging 44 goals as Real Madrid won the La Liga and UEFA Champions League double.