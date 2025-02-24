Former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has lauded Luka Modric following his outstanding goal against Girona on Sunday (February 23). The reigning LaLiga champion won the match 2-0.

Ad

Modric was clinical as he controlled and rifled his shot from a distance, which gave Real Madrid the lead in the 41st minute. In the 83rd minute, Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe combined flawlessly as the Brazilian scored Los Blancos’ second, which ensured their 2-0 victory over Girona.

In the aftermath of the game, Benzema commented on Modric's post on Instagram to praise the Croatian. He wrote (via Madrid Xtra):

"N10 crazy brother 🔥 🔥 🔥 ."

Ad

Trending

Here's an embed of Benzema's comment on Modric's post:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Luka Modric has been one of the pillars of Los Blancos' midfield over the years. The Croatian midfield is best known for his passing proficiency, ability to stabilize in midfield, and vision in attack.

At age 39, Modric remains a pivotal player for Madrid in times of difficulty due to his experience on the pitch. In 39 appearances this season, he has registered four goals and six assists for the LaLiga giants.

However, his contract at the Bernabeu is set to expire in the summer and he's yet to sign a fresh one. This could be an indication that the veteran might be bidding farewell to the game at the end of the 2024-25 season. If he could help Madrid in winning the league title and Champions League this season, his potential departure would be more remarkable.

Ad

How did Karim Benzema perform at Real Madrid during his playing days at the club?

Al Ahly FC v Al Ittihad FC - FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 - Source: Getty

Karim Benzema is arguably one of the best number nine that has featured for Real Madrid in history. Best known for his finishing proficiency and ability to create in attack, the Frenchman is a lethal striker.

Ad

In 648 games, Benzema scored 354 and provided 165 assists as a Madrid forward. In terms of trophies, he won five Champions League titles, and the most recent was in the 2021-22 season. The Frenchman also lifted four La Liga titles among other outstanding trophies at the Bernabeu.

Notably, Benzema was named the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner, which is one of the most prestigious individual awards for the Real Madrid legend.

The Frenchman currently plays for Al-Ittihad and they are in contention to win the Saudi Pro League this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback