Karim Benzema could consider swapping Real Madrid for PSG if Florentino Perez snaps up Erling Haaland this summer: Reports

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema will contemplate leaving if Erling Haaland joins the club in the summer, according to El Nacional.

Although Kylian Mbappe is their main target right now, the president, Florentino Perez, is planning a double swoop for him with the Norwegian.

He's been linked with a Santiago Bernabeu switch too but should Los Blancos proceed to make a deal, the aforesaid Frenchman might depart.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Karim Benzema has told Real Madrid that he wants to leave the club if they sign Erling Haaland this summer.



The 34-year-old doesn't want to share the attack, especially with someone with a goalscoring appetite like his, having done so previously with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Although Benzema was a regular starter, he was always in the shadows of the Portuguese ace, acting as a nice foil while he banged in a ton of goals.

Haaland is a similar player in that regard, with the potential to take the spotlight away from Benzema, who has come on his own since Ronaldo's departure in 2018.

In the last three-and-a-half years, he's struck 111 goals in all competitions from 175 appearances. The Frenchman has led the attack for his side with aplomb and even played a key role in their league title glory in 2020.

Benzema will leave for PSG if Haaland joins Real Madrid

If Real Madrid proceed with Haaland's transfer, Benzema is open to joining PSG, where Zinedine Zidane is rumored to replace Mauricio Pochettino.

The pair have worked to great effect at Madrid and share an excellent rapport, so a reunion in Paris cannot be ruled out.

Telefoot journalist Julien Maynard feels Zidane hasn't been announced yet because PSG are set to face Real Madrid in the Champions League this month.

If the Ligue 1 giants aren't able to beat the Spanish side, then there's no way Pochettino will survive in the job beyond this season.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra 🎙| Ancelotti: "Benzema? We are not thinking about PSG now but as I said, we won't risk him. Tomorrow is not a Champions League final. No risks." 🎙| Ancelotti: "Benzema? We are not thinking about PSG now but as I said, we won't risk him. Tomorrow is not a Champions League final. No risks."

With Kylian Mbappe likely to head in the opposite direction in the summer, Benzema could slot in nicely in their attack, flanked by former Clasico rivals Lionel Messi and Neymar.

For now, he faces a race against time to get fit for the blockbuster encounter after being forced off with an injury in a recent Copa del Rey clash with Elche.

Ancelotti has hinted that he won't play in their next cup game against Athletic Bilbao as they want to avoid risking him.

