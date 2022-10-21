Cristiano Ronaldo's elder sister has appeared to hit out at Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag with a vicious message on social media.

The Portuguese superstar's sister did not explicitly name the Dutch boss in her angry post. However, many have speculated that her message was directed at Ten Hag due to Ronaldo's lack of game time under the newly appointed Red Devils coach.

She seemingly warned the Manchester United boss (via The Mirror):

"Karma exists. God never sleeps. Don’t do what you don’t want done to you. God doesn’t sleep."

This message from Cristiano Ronaldo's sister comes after his antics in Manchester United's 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur yesterday (October 20).

Ronaldo was once again an unused substitute in the thrilling encounter, and the Portuguese superstar was clearly incensed at the fact. He left the stadium before the final whistle blew, causing drama in front of his home crowd at Old Trafford.

Following the match, Ten Hag spoke about the incident (via Sky Sports):

"He was there, I have seen him, but I didn't speak with him. I don't pay attention to that, I will deal with that tomorrow. I want to keep the focus on the team."

Manchester United have since released a statement confirming that Cristiano Ronaldo will not feature in their Premier League fixture against Chelsea on Saturday, October 22.

According to the Daily Star, the former Real Madrid forward could potentially face a hefty £1 million fine after losing his temper in the game against Spurs, making matters worse for Cristiano.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo releases statement after impetuous display at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo released a statement on Instagram following the incident explaining his reasons and intentions. It read:

"As I’ve always done throughout my career, I try to live and play respectfully towards my colleagues, my adversaries and my coaches. That hasn’t changed. I haven’t changed. I’m the same person and the same professional that I’ve been for the last 20 years playing elite football, and respect has always played a very important role in my decision making process."

The statement further noted:

"I started very young, the older and most experienced players examples were always very important to me. Therefore, later on, I’ve always tried to set the example myself for the youngsters that grew in all the teams that I’ve represented. Unfortunately that’s not always possible and sometimes the heat of the moment get’s the best of us."

It also stated:

"Right now, I just feel that I have to keep working hard in Carrington, support my teammates and be ready for everything in any given game. Giving in to the pressure is not an option. It never was. This is Manchester United, and united we must stand. Soon we’ll be together again."

