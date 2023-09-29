“Karma exists” – When Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shared emphatic message after being reduced to tears by his performance

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez once provided a strong message after the Portuguese star's immense performance for Juventus in the Champions League. The model was spotted tearing up after the 38-year-old's hat-trick led the Bianconeri past Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 of the 2018-19 edition of the UCL.

Rodriguez could not control her emotions in the stands after the forward's third goal from the spot. His son Cristiano Jr. was also seen celebrating wildly among fans.

After the game, she posted a childhood picture of Ronaldo in a football jersey. Paying tribute to his wonderful career, she wrote:

"This 3-0 nobody steals it. You deserve it, not for the three goals tonight."

"You deserve it for your dedication, for what you get in the club where you are. You are a trailer for your team-mates, coach and everyone we admire and support every day."

"Karma exists. God knows, God gives it to you, because the world of soccer is yours. WE LOVE YOU. Cristianito, Mateo, Eva, Alana, Georgina."

Juventus had lost the first leg of the tie 2-0 away at the Wanda Metropolitano. Needing a comeback, the Serie A giants turned to Ronaldo. He bagged a header on either side of half-time before firing in a late penalty to help his side qualify for the quarter-finals.

Hearing date set for Cristiano Ronaldo's case against Juventus

The 38-year-old has taken legal action against his former side.

Cristiano Ronaldo has pursued legal action against Juventus for failure to pay his deferred wages. According to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, the case is set to go to a hearing on October 4.

The Portuguese superstar was among many players who accepted a deferred payment structure of his wages owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. He is reportedly looking to recover outstanding payments of up to €20 million.

The Bianconeri initially presented a salary maneuver to its players that was agreed in March 2020. However, as the pandemic continued to have harsh financial effects on the club, a second deferral was agreed in 2021. They are still struggling to make the payments.

Ronaldo left the club in the summer of 2021 to join Manchester United. He now plays for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

AS Roma forward Paulo Dybala also prepared a lawsuit against the Turin side for the same reasons. He claimed that he failed to receive wages up to €3.7 million. La Gazzetta dello Sport, however, claim that he has dropped legal action after reaching an agreement.