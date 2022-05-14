“Karma got him for speaking more than he could handle” – Rival fans react as Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah limps off with injury during FA Cup final against Chelsea

Mohamed Salah has to go off injured during Liverpool's FA Cup final clash with Chelsea. Rival fans have reacted with some irreverence to this development.

The Egyptian winger pulled up with what appeared to be a groin injury in the 33rd minute. It is a huge blow for Jurgen Klopp's side as the forward has been in remarkable goalscoring form this season. Salah has 30 goals in 48 appearances across all competitions.

But he will no longer play a part in the FA Cup final and rival fans have deemed it karma for comments he made recently. The 29-year-old deemed himself to be the best player in his position which has seemingly drawn the ire of some football fans.

He also claimed that he was going to take revenge upon Real Madrid whom the Reds face in the UEFA Champions League final on May 25.

He had come off injured in the first-half of the 2018 Champions League final against Madrid also with an injury and there is a sense of deja-vu.

Here are some reactions on Twitter from rival fans over Salah's worrying injury:

𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙡𝙞𝙚🇧🇼 @cae0000 another final without an open play goal for salah another final without an open play goal for salah https://t.co/swCsDsiS8h

azpilicueta💙 @FilPrenda Mo salah more like mo salad after that performance Mo salah more like mo salad after that performance

Rohit Sharma 🇺🇦 @TechStarkR #CHELIV Salah sees off another cup final owing to an injury. Karma got him for speaking more than he could handle. #FACupFinal Salah sees off another cup final owing to an injury. Karma got him for speaking more than he could handle. #FACupFinal #CHELIV

RP 🐐 @RonaIdoProp Mo Salah has been finished ever since coming back from the AFCON Mo Salah has been finished ever since coming back from the AFCON

Liverpool in control against Chelsea but Mohamed Salah's injury is a huge blow

Both sides have had their chances

Mohamed Salah has been Liverpool's main man for yet another season. His remarkable goalscoring form and dominance in attack has been truly mesmerizing.

He looked set to finally get a chance to make an impact in the final of the Champions League on May 25 with revenge on his mind. But there will be concerns over whether the 29-year-old will be fit for the game against Real Madrid.

Needless to say, he is a huge loss in the FA Cup final in which, at the time of writing, Liverpool have been the better side. They have spurned a number of chances with Edouard Mendy making some decent saves. But Klopp's men should have scored in a pulsating first-half.

Luis Diaz has been a nightmare for Chelsea's defense on the left-hand side. Christian Pulisic came close for Chelsea, placing an effort just past Alisson Becker's goal. But it's all to play for in the second-half with the Anfield side's quest of an unprecedented quadruple still alive.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat