Kate Abdo left in tears of laughter as Thierry Henry and Micah Richards sing to her after getting to know her holiday plans

CBS Sports host Kate Abdo was left in tears as Thierry Henry and Micah Richards serenaded her with an impromptu performance, sparked by her upcoming vacation plans.

Anchoring the show during Arsenal's triumphant clash against Lens in the Champions League, Abdo was joined by Henry, Richards, and Jamie Carragher. The panel, however, quickly veered off from the day's football action.

The conversation took a light-hearted turn when Abdo's accent became the focal point, unveiling her plans to visit Alabama. Seizing the moment, Henry and Richards broke into a cheerful rendition of 'Sweet Home Alabama', leaving Abdo speechless and engulfed in laughter and tears (via Mirror).

Meanwhile, the European football scene was bustling with excitement. The Champions League night witnessed a flurry of goals, starting with the early games where Manchester United fought to a 3-3 draw against Galatasaray. PSV Eindhoven made a stunning comeback to defeat Sevilla 3-2.

The goal-fest continued with Arsenal's dominant 6-0 victory over Lens on Wednesday (29 November), which was part of a trio of matches that saw six goals each. It included Inter Milan's remarkable comeback to secure a 3-3 draw against Benfica and Real Madrid's 4-2 win over Napoli, thanks to Jude Bellingham's brilliance.

Arsenal's smooth sail into the next round is starkly different from Manchester United's precarious position. The latter face a daunting task in their final group match against the undefeated Bayern Munich, needing a victory and hoping for a draw between Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen to advance.

Micah Richards turns heads with his bold fashion choice, with Kate Abdo mocking

In a special Miami edition of CBS Sports' Champions League coverage, presenter Kate Abdo gracefully introduced football greats Thierry Henry and Clint Dempsey.

However, it was Micah Richards who became the center of attention, as he sported a crisp white shirt paired with a cream blazer, a stylish brown fedora hat, and sunglasses. Kate Abdo playfully teased him, highlighting CBS's search for star power in Miami (h/t The Sun):

"The bosses at CBS thought 'This is Miami, we need more star power'. However it turns out that Lionel Messi is out of the country. But then they thought 'Well, why not a handsome, dashing Brit?' But sadly David Beckham was also not available… So here he is, Mr Micah Richards."

Richards embraced the humor with a laugh and energized the live audience, encouraging them to cheer, which they did with enthusiasm.