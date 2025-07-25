Katia Aveiro reveals what Cristiano Ronaldo told her about people criticising him for not attending Diogo Jota’s funeral

Katia Aveiro has revealed what her brother Cristiano Ronaldo told her about the criticism he was subjected to for not attending the burial ceremony of late Liverpool forward Diogo Jota.

Ad

Jota, along with his brother Andre Silva, died in a car crash in Spain on July 3, and their funeral was held in their hometown of Gondomar near Porto on July 5.

Many of Diogo Jota’s Liverpool and Portugal teammates attended the ceremony, but Cristiano Ronaldo was a notable absentee. Reports suggested that the 40-year-old didn’t travel to his homeland for the funeral because he did not want the media attention taken away from Jota.

Ad

Trending

Amid the rumors regarding Ronaldo’s absence, his decision did not sit well with some, with a Portuguese journalist saying he has a responsibility to attend as he is the captain of the national team, while sports journalist and commentator Luis Cristovao called his absence ‘inexplicable.’

Kate Aveiro had initially explained the reason her brother skipped Diogo Jota’s funeral. But now speaking to TV 7 Dias, she has revealed what exactly Cristiano Ronaldo told her about the criticism he faced, insisting that people will always believe what they want.

Ad

Aveiro said (via LNG in Northern BC):

“I promised my brother not talking about the subject anymore … He told me ‘Katia won’t talk about it anymore, people don’t change, believe what they want. Mana, don’t waste time. He does wonderful things, criticize, the more the others”.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Jota played together in the Portugal national team 32 times and combined for seven goals. Their most recent trophy together was the UEFA Nations League following a penalty shootout win against Spain.

Ad

Cristiano Ronaldo sister’s message on why the Portuguese superstar skipped Diogo Jota’s funeral

Kate Aveiro leapt to the defense of Cristiano Ronaldo after the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was criticized for not attending Diogo Jota’s burial ceremony. She responded to the critics via an Instagram story, writing (via Daily Mirror):

"When my father died. In addition to the pain of loss we had to deal with a flood of cameras and curious onlookers at the cemetery and everywhere we went. And attention was not what it is today in terms of access... At no time were we (the children) able to leave the chapel; it was only possible at the time of the burial, such was the commotion."

Ad

"At the funeral, there were presidents, coaches of the national team at the time, such as Luís Filipe Scolari, etc. I don't remember seeing any of them. And they certainly greeted me. The pain blinded me."

She added:

"About pain/family and real support... You will never know what it means until you go through it. If someone sends me a message criticising anything my brother does, I will block it (completely ignore it), that is, they will only do it once. It's getting tiring. The fanaticism. The criticism for nothing, I repeat nothing... Sick society... We all have families."

Ad

She then concluded:

"It is absurdly shameful to watch TV channels/commentators/social networks emphasising an absence (wise) rather than respectfully honouring the pain of a mutilated family destroyed by the loss of two brothers. I am even ashamed to watch. Regrettable.""And so the world goes... Society and opinion. Today they are worthless. They themselves have become bottomless pits. I feel sorry... And war is also like that. Believe me. Human evil is also a war. And every day we have to fight against it. And so it goes."

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to express his condolences in the aftermath of Jota’s death.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More