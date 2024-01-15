"Keep an eye on Liverpool and Manchester United" - Journalist provides transfer update on Premier League star who almost joined Chelsea 

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move for Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Merseysiders could be looking for a long-term Mohamed Salah replacement, who has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. Olise, 22, is Premier League-proven and plays a wide role on the right flank for the Eagles.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag's men will be looking to bolster their right flank after Antony's poor outings this season. The Brazilian is yet to register a goal contribution in 22 appearances across competitions.

However, Jacobs confirmed that a summer move for Olise is complicated, with the player's release clause set to be more than £35 million as per his new deal. He said (via Give Me Sport):

"I don't see anyone succeeding (or even necessarily trying) in signing Michael Olise this window, but there could well be a battle for his signature over the summer when a release clause, in his new contract, kicks in. The clause is higher than his old and complicated £35m one which Chelsea tried to trigger over the summer only to see Olise pen a new contract."

Chelsea were unable to seal a deal for the winger last summer, who chose to sign with Crystal Palace till 2027. Jacobs added:

"It's too early to say if Chelsea will return, but I would keep an eye on Liverpool and Manchester United. Olise is having a superb season so far and a summer exit from Palace could be a real possibility because he wants to play European football."

Olise has scored five goals and assisted one from nine Premier League appearances this season.

Liverpool midfielder captains Japan to victory in AFC Asian Cup opener

Wataru Endo (via Getty Images)

Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo was pivotal for Japan, who managed to overcome Vietnam in their opening game of the AFC Asian Cup on Sunday (4-2, January 14).

After going 2-1 down in the first half, Endo's side scored twice before the break (45', 45+4') and added a fourth late on (85') to put the game to bed. Ex-Reds attacker Takumi Minamino scored two of Japan's four goals and was assisted by Endo for one of his strikes.

Following this win, Japan are top of Group D, with Indonesia and Iraq yet to play their first match. The 30-year-old midfielder, who signed for Liverpool last summer (£16.2 million), has made 56 national team appearances, scoring two goals and assisting four.