"Keep going lads" - Chelsea star Thiago Silva reacts on social media after Chelsea's 3-2 win over Brighton

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva recently uploaded a post on social media after the Blues recorded a 3-2 win over Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, December 3.

Enzo Fernandez's brace and a first-half strike from Levi Colwill helped Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea record an important victory over the Seagulls. Facundo Buonanotte and Joao Pedro scored for Brighton but it proved to be consolation. Conor Gallagher, meanwhile, was sent off in the 45th minute after receiving two yellow cards.

After the match, Thiago Silva, who joined Chelsea from Paris Saint-Germain in 2020 on a free transfer uploaded a post on social media. In the caption of the post, the former PSG defender also addressed Conor Gallagher's red card, writing:

"Massive team effort today despite the numerical inferiority. Keep going, lads!"

Since joining the Stamford Bridge outfit, the Brazilian defender has made 131 appearances for the Blues. Teaming up with young defenders, the veteran's experience is helping the Blues win in the Premier League.

Against Brighton on Sunday, Silva had a passing accuracy of 94%, made 10 clearances, and won six duals.

Brighton boss makes bold claim after 3-2 loss against Chelsea

After losing against Chelsea 3-2, Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi claimed that his side played better than the Stamford Bridge outfit.

However, the Italian manager also admitted that his side made mistakes, which eventually cost them the victory. He also said that Enzo Fernandez's penalty goal in the 65th minute to make it 3-1 shifted the momentum of the game in the hosts' favor. He said (via BBC News):

"It's hard because I think we played much better than Chelsea. We made three big mistakes, two set pieces in the first half and we conceded the third goal in an incredible way.

"It was a clear penalty for them, but we can’t concede a counter-attack in that way - a corner for us. In that way, we are young but we need to be more focused in that situation. We lost the game from that situation, not from the play, because we played a great game. But football is like this."

Next up, Brighton will host Sheffield United at Falmer Stadium on December 7 (Thursday). On the other side, Mauricio Pochettino's side will travel to Old Trafford to lock horns against Erik ten Hag's Manchester United on December 7.