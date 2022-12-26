"Keep on lying, the truth is coming" - Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema's friend and advisor hits out at France coaching staff

Karim Benzema's friend and advisor Karim Djaziri has accused the France national team coaching staff of lying about the Real Madrid superstar's injury.

After being exiled from the France national team for over five years, Karim Benzema returned to Les Bleus' squad in May 2021. His talismanic performances for Real Madrid then saw him earn a place on their roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

However, Benzema's hopes of winning the World Cup with France came crashing down after he suffered a setback just days before their opener against Australia. A thigh injury saw him infuriatingly be ruled out of the tournament.

The striker, though, remarkably returned to training with Real Madrid even before Les Bleus completed their World Cup campaign. He even featured in a friendly for the La Liga giants, causing confusion among fans.

It then emerged that Benzema did not leave the France national team camp in Qatar out of his own free will. It has been claimed that he was forced out of the squad by coach Didier Deschamps.

To add fuel to the fire, the 35-year-old announced his retirement from international football last week. The declaration came just a day after France lost the FIFA World Cup final to Argentina on penalties.

J'ai écrit mon histoire et la nôtre prend fin. J'ai fait les efforts et les erreurs qu'il fallait pour être là où je suis aujourd'hui et j'en suis fier !

The timing of Benzema's announcement made it a huge talking point in the football world. In an effort to rubbish claims that the Real Madrid man was forced out of the team, Le Parisien released the logbook of France's assistant coach Guy Stephan.

EXCLUSIF | Guy Stéphan nous a ouvert le carnet de notes qu'il a tenu ces derniers mois et notamment pendant toute la durée de la Coupe du monde au Qatar. De la blessure de Benzema à la finale contre l'Argentine... Un document exceptionnel



While Stephan's notebook provided a glimpse into Benzema's injury, Djaziri refused to buy it. The player's friend and advisor claimed that the French national team's lies will soon be exposed. He wrote on Twitter:

"A week after his departure [from the France camp] Benzema resumed running and training, playing 30 minutes in a friendly with Real Madrid four days later. But, for Stephan, he could not take part in the tournament! Keep on lying, the truth is coming."

Dans un carnet de bord tenu par Guy Stéphan publié par Le Parisien samedi, on en apprend davantage concernant le cas Benzema et comment a été géré son départ de Doha après sa blessure.



Une semaine après son départ @Benzema reprenait la course et l'entraînement pour 4 jours plus tard jouer 30 mn en amical avec le Real Madrid …. Mais pour Stéphan il ne pouvait pas prendre part au tournoi ! Mais continuez à mentir la vérité arrive

Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema's friend rants on Twitter

Karim Benzema's friend went on to claim France should have released doctor Franck Le Gall's logbook instead of Stephan's. He went on to hit out at the medical expert. He added:

"It is Doctor [Franck] Le Gall's logbook that must be published. Not having waited two, three days to confirm the diagnosis is professional misconduct or worse on his part!"

Karim Benzema will be hopeful of putting the disappointment behind him when he returns to action with Los Blancos. Carlo Ancelotti's side will face Real Valladolid in La Liga on December 30.

