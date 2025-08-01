"Keep making your people proud" - Liverpool star Mohamed Salah pens heartfelt farewell message to Luis Diaz as latter completes Bayern move

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has penned a heartfelt note for Luis Diaz, who recently left the Reds to join Bayern Munich. He urged the Colombia international to keep making his supporters proud, while adding that Diaz had left a mark that wouldn't be forgotten at Anfield.
Writing on Instagram, Salah revealed that the Premier League giants were fortunate to have the left winger in their ranks. He also lauded Diaz's resilience and said it was an honour to share Liverpool's success story with him. He wrote:
"Your energy, drive, and passion on the pitch have left a mark that won’t be forgotten. We were truly lucky to have you at Liverpool, and it’s been an honour to share part of your journey and success story. As a teammate, you were more than reliable, you were inspiring. As a friend, even more so.
"We all saw the strength it took to keep going through the tough times off the pitch. What you went through would’ve broken most, but you came back strong and gave everything for the club. That kind of resilience sets an example for others and earns nothing but respect. Wishing you all the best for what’s next, Lucho. Keep making your people proud."
Luis Diaz recently completed an €75 million (£65m) move to join the 2024-25 Bundesliga champions. He put pen-to-paper on a four-year contract, with the option of an extra year, at Bayern Munich.
The 28-year-old was an important player in attack for the Reds, and best known for his blistering pace, creativity, and finishing proficiency in attack.
In 148 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool, Diaz delivered 41 goals and 23 assists. He also lifted one Premier League title, one FA Cup trophy, and two Carabao Cup titles at Anfield.
Newcastle United rejects bid from Liverpool for Alexander Isak - Reports
According to The Athletic correspondent, David Ornstein, Newcastle United have turned down an offer from the Reds to sign Alexander Isak. The aforementioned source likewise claimed that the offer for the striker, which the Magpies rejected, was in the region of £120 million.
Isak had reportedly informed the 2024-25 Carabao Cup winners about his decision to leave this summer. Meanwhile, Anfield has been rumoured to be his likely destination.
While a proposal from Liverpool for the striker has been reportedly turned down, the Reds are predicted to table another in the coming days. Last season, the Swede registered 27 goals and six assists in 42 appearances for the Magpies.