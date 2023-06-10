"Keep the same morals" - Manchester United star lashes out at Rio Ferdinand for his reaction to Manchester City winning Champions League

Manchester United defender Brandon Williams has slammed Rio Ferdinand for his lauding of Manchester City's Champions League triumph.

Ferdinand was working as a pundit for BT Sport at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul. City sealed European glory with a 1-0 victory over Inter Milan thanks to Rodri's 68th-minute finish.

The Red Devils icon was seen praising several players including Jack Grealish and Ruben Dias. He also claimed before the final that Pep Guardiola didn't need the Champions League trophy to be deemed the best manager in history and stated that he was (via Eurosport):

"He (Guardiola) is the best coach of a football team that I’ve ever seen in my lifetime."

Williams has found issue with Ferdinand's appraisal of the Cityzens amid their rivalry with Manchester United. The English defender took to Instagram to send a message to the former Red Devil:

"Bet you don't congratulate if you was player keep the same morals. Too face are boring."

Manchester City not only won the European title but also claimed the continental treble. They are the second club in English football history to achieve this following Manchester United's 1998-99 success.

Ferdinand played under Sir Alex Ferguson during his 12 iconic years at Old Trafford. United fans argue that the Scot is a better manager than Guardiola, hence the pundit's comments are intriguing. The former Red Devils defender held a heated rivalry with City during his playing career.

The Red Devils have fallen behind their neighbors since Ferguson's retirement in 2013. They haven't won the Premier League or the Champions League while City have won six league titles and now Europe's elite club competition.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is relieved to have taken the club back into the Champions League

Ten Hag's side will be back in the UCL next season.

Manchester United sealed their place in next season's Champions League with a third-placed finish in the Premier League. It was an impressive debut season for Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford which ended their six-year wait for a trophy. His side won the Carabao Cup in February with a 2-0 win over Newcastle United.

Ten Hag has insisted that the Red Devils belong in the European competition. He stated (via The Guardian):

"This club belongs in the Champions League. It’s not easy in the Premier League as a lot compete for that. It’s massive when you get it done. We’re still not where we want to be but we’re back in the Champions League and I think that was a really important step.”

Ten Hag's side will hope to perform better in Europe after making a dismal quarterfinal exit from the Europa League this season. They last played in Europe's elite club competition in the 2021-22 campaign, exiting in the last 16 at the hands of Atletico Madrid.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes