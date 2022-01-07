“Keep your mouth shut” – Trevor Sinclair slams Cristiano Ronaldo for ‘causing a lot of problems’ at Manchester United

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is getting a lot of heat from experts. Many have criticized him as a weak link or a headache for this United team. Now former Manchester City star Trevor Sinclair has slammed the Portuguese icon as the one who caused a lot of problems for the Red Devils.

According to multiple recent reports, the Manchester United dressing room is a huge mess right now with players divided into factions. The atmosphere in the dressing room is unpleasant and many players in the squad have shown no willingness or desire to play for the shirt. The team's lack of coordination was very evident during their match against Wolves in which the players on the pitch made several individual errors.

Since the appointment of Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United have been hot and cold for the initial few matches. But the side's display against Wolves left fans and pundits stunned. There have been a lot of dressing room leaks in the past few days which has again added insult to injury for the fans.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Ralf Rangnick is believed to have identified a selfish element among the United dressing room who are reluctant to pull together for the team [ @MailSport Ralf Rangnick is believed to have identified a selfish element among the United dressing room who are reluctant to pull together for the team [@MailSport]

In a recent episode of talkSPORT's podcast, former premier League star Trevor Sinclair slammed Cristiano Ronaldo and accused him of being the man behind all the problems. Sinclair added that City dodged a bullet by choosing not to sign the five-time Ballon D'Or winner. The former Manchester City star then accused Ronaldo of being the reason behind the struggle that Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford are suffering.

“I’m starting to think that Manchester City dodged a bullet by not signing Cristiano Ronaldo, I really think that. I think you look at some of the players that are really struggling for form at Manchester United, young players, [Jadon] Sancho, [Marcus] Rashford. I know Rashford has got a lot of experience but they’re really struggling for good performances. Know your role, you’re a footballer. You're hired by the football club. Keep your mouth shut, at times. That’s the best thing to do. I think he’s causing a lot of problems at the football club."

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly could leave Manchester United depending on who the next manager is

Cristiano Ronaldo isn't having the best time at Old Trafford as his team is struggling to win matches. According to the latest reports from the Daily Star, Ronaldo could leave the Red Devils if the appointment of the next permanent manager isn't to his liking.

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 Manchester United without Cristiano Ronaldo this season:



- Would be 14th in the Premier League: (21 points).



- Would be bottom of the Champions league group stage: (3 points).



"The problem." Manchester United without Cristiano Ronaldo this season:- Would be 14th in the Premier League: (21 points).- Would be bottom of the Champions league group stage: (3 points)."The problem." https://t.co/doDiqRXmDl

Ronaldo joined Manchester United back last summer and has only been close to 6 months since his dream return to Old Trafford. United fans were extremely thrilled to see the club legend don the United shirt once again. Fans will have to wait until the season ends to find out whether or not the prodigal son will leave Old Trafford.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar